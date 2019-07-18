Nearly-new buying guide: BMW X3 (2014-2017)

A second-generation, post-facelift X3 ticks a lot of boxes, even if you need to satisfy a sporting itch
18 July 2019

Take one BMW 3 Series, give it the SUV treatment and – hey presto – you’ve a hit on your hands. Well, that’s the theory. In fact, by the end of its life, the first-generation X3 of 2004 to 2010 was losing ground in the face of fresher rivals. Whatever replaced it needed to be a lot better. Fortunately, it was. 

The second-generation X3, under the spotlight here, landed in 2010. Bigger, quicker, greener and, when its specification was taken into account, cheaper, it set about the opposition with gusto. 

By 2014 a facelift was necessary, not least because of the forthcoming Euro 6 emissions regs. It’s this facelifted version we’re discussing here, since it is, at least for the moment, future-proofed against Ultra Low Emission Zones. Considering that neither pre- nor post-facelift there isn’t a petrol engine in the X3 line-up, that’s pretty important. 

But we know what you’re thinking: you don’t have the £10,000 or so required for admittance to the class of 2014. Fortunately, around £6000 will get you into a 2011-reg 20d xDrive auto with 140,000 miles, while £9250 secures a 2012-reg with 83,000 miles. Ignore the unloved 18d – it’s two-wheel drive where the rest are xDrive four-wheel drive. The six-cylinder 30d and 35d versions are performance bargains, with a 2010- reg 30d SE xDrive auto with 40,000 miles yours for £8995. 

BMW X3 2011-2017

BMW X3

The BMW X3 is both frugal and rewarding to drive, a rare and clever technical achievement

Back to those facelifted Euro 6 X3s of 2014. The 2.0-litre engines are represented by the short-lived 148bhp 18d and 187bhp 2.0-litre 20d (it made 181bhp before), and the 3.0-litre units by the 255bhp 30d and 309bhp 35d. Variable damper control was available across the range and is worth having on larger-wheeled and more stiffly suspended X3s. 

The facelifted X3 got a tweaked grille, new bumpers and mirrors and, importantly if you like your coffee, new cupholders. Even entry-level SE trim has leather, 17in alloys, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, hill descent control, and the excellent iDrive infotainment system with sat-nav and a digital radio. Choosing it over the others is the grown-up thing to do, but M Sport trim, with its bodykit, sports suspension, sports seats and 19in alloys, will look better on your driveway. In between it and SE sits X Line, a kind of poor man’s M Sport with larger wheels, a sports steering wheel and fancy sills. 

Regarding gearboxes, the X3’s six-speed manual is smooth and helps keep the 20d on song, but the eight-speed auto is more relaxing and more efficient. 

The 18d sDrive is slow and not much more economical than the four-wheel-drive 20d, which is the star of the range. If you tow or do a lot of motorway miles, check out the 30d (the 35d is too extreme). A 2015-reg 20d SE auto with 60,000 miles is around £15,600 and a 30d M Sport auto with 55,000 is £17,500. Considering they were around £34,000 and £43,000 respectively when new, those are some savings. 

Need to know

The X3 has been subject to a number of safety recalls, among them an insecure rear spoiler, a dodgy screw on the steering system and rear brake calipers not coated to specification. Check that the car you’re interested in has had them all attended to. 

The 2.0-litre diesel engine in pre-2014 facelift X3s is codenamed N47. According to reports, it has a reputation for excessive timing chain wear leading to premature failure. BMW took action to fix the problem, culminating in the fitment of the new and uprated B47 engine from 2014. 

Options include an adaptive damper control system offering Normal, Sport and Sport+ modes, and variable Servotronic steering. However, they’re dynamic overkill on lesser-powered versions, which ride and steer perfectly well. 

Our pick

BMW X3 20d xDrive SE: SE spec comes with standard suspension that suits the model better than the firmer set-up on more expensive trims. The 20d engine pulls well from 1500rpm and returns a real-world 40mpg

Wild card

BMW X3 35d xDrive M Sport Auto: A 0-62mph sprint time of 5.3sec puts this quickest X3 firmly in ‘wild card’ territory. That you have to wonder if such performance is necessary in an SUV confirms it.

Ones we found

2015 X3 20d xDrive SE, 135,000 miles, £10,500 

2016 X3 20d xDrive M Sport, 68,000 miles, £17,200 

2017 X3 30d xDrive M Sport auto, 32,000 miles, £25,200 

2017 X3 35d xDrive M Sport auto, 20,000 miles, £26,300

2

Myk

18 July 2019

All of the photos in this article are of the wrong X3. They’re all of the current G01 generation. Come on Autocar, this isn’t difficult to get right!

SamVimes1972

18 July 2019

Please don't mention post 2014 diesels are usually ulez compliant. Honest John reading pensioners fretting about diesel will keep future used prices down.

