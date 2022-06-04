The best 10 used eco warriors for 2022

Eco warrior: the term conjures up images of Extinction Rebellion activists protesting or maybe Swampy single-handedly obstructing a major infrastructure project. Our warriors are less troublesome, and most have either galvanised steel or aluminium bodies for a long life, while all but one or two are modern classics likely to be cherished for years to come.

Vauxhall Corsa, 2000-2006

£500-£3500: We’re used to 1.0-litre three-pot petrol engines today, but it was a surprise when Vauxhall sprang one in the Corsa in 2000. Would it be gutless? Oh, yes: how about 57bhp and 0-62mph in 16sec? Still, if you weren’t in a hurry, there was 50mpg to savour. (Peppier, less frugal engines are also available.) And it’s a Corsa, so it’s cheap to buy and to run. They’re reasonably rust-resistant but the engine is a little lumpy and there can be issues with its emissions controls.

One we found: 2003 Vauxhall Corsa 1.0, 122k miles, £499

Citroen AX, 1986-1998