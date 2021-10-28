Nearly new buying guide: Kia Ceed

Etymologists and sub-editors would, I’m sure, agree that the Apostrophe Protection Society is a noble enough enterprise. However, in the case of Kia’s midsized family hatchback, it seems that it’s definitely better to do without an apostrophe. You see, pleasant though the first two generations of the Cee’d were, the third-generation Ceed, sans punctuation mark, is the one that we would take home to meet mother.

And she would be pleased that we’re being so sensible when she learns that the Ceed comes with a seven-year warranty. Buy any used example that’s less than two years old through Kia’s Approved Used programme and you get a similar seven-year warranty. As such, it could be argued that a nearly new Ceed is actually a better buy than a factory-fresh one.

There were initially three turbocharged petrol and two diesel engines. The former range began with a 118bhp 1.0-litre triple, while 138bhp 1.4-litre and 201bhp 1.6-litre four cylinder units were available in higher spec models. The two 1.6-litre diesels made 114bhp and 134bhp.

The Ceed is well equipped, too. Oddly named entry-level trim 2 comes with 16in alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, a 7.0in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plusa rear-view camera.

Stepping up to 2 Nav gets you the larger (8.0in) touchscreen with sat-nav, while 3 trim brings dual-zone climate control, automatic wipers and 17in alloys.

GT-Line brings heated front seats and GT-Line S adds heated rear seats, plus electrical adjustment for the driver’s seat and LED headlights.

Range-topping GT and the limited-run First Edition models come with additional safety systems.

The Ceed is very competent on the road. It finds plenty of cornering grip and is a quiet cruiser at higher speeds. True, its gearbox could do with being a touch slicker and the steering, while perfectly precise, isn’tas progressively weighted as the best around. Road noise is a little louder than in some rivals, too, but it never becomes intrusive. On the whole, though, this is a very nice car to drive and in which to spend a lot of time.