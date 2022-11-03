Nearly new buying guide: Aston Martin DB11

Cast your mind back to 2016: La La Land was in cinemas, the summer Olympics took place in Rio de Janeiro – and Aston Martin released a crucial new model, the DB11. This grand tourer was slated to make or break the British marque, and – spoiler alert –the firm is still making attention-grabbing cars today, although there have been plenty of other ‘make or break’ moments for Aston in the interim.

The earliest DB11s have a V12 engine – a twin-turbo 5.2-litre that produces a mighty 600bhp and 517lb ft of torque – and they cover ground with the pace and refinement expected of a serious, top-order GT. But even more 12-cylinder power (630bhp) is available from the AMR version, which effectively replaced the DB11 V12 in 2019.

The alternative twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, introduced in 2017, isn’t exactly lacking in performance, though. Early versions put out 503bhp and today’s have 528bhp. In case you’re wondering, it’s near enough the same V8 that you’ll find in a fair few Mercedes-AMG cars, including the GT.

The V8 injects a more sporting flavour into the driving experience, although it’s a difference of degree rather than kind. The lighter engine makes for a sharper front end, aiding agility and adjustability through corners.

The DB11’s extraordinarily good ride is another dynamic hallmark. Going through GT, S and S+ modes gives ever firmer response from the Bilstein adaptive dampers, but even the first of those modes lends it an impressive breadth of ability. It’s an ideal sporting GT, being part long-distance cruiser, part country road weapon.

The steering is well measured, too. It’s quick, but not so fast around the straight-ahead that it feels nervous at motorway speeds. You get a welldefined and confidence-enhancing picture of the road surface and tyres’ grip transmitted to your palms.