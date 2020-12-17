BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Aston Martin DB11

This luxurious GT is as good to drive as it is to look at. We find out more
3 November 2021

It might rank as the understatement of the decade to say that when the DB11 was launched in 2016, it was a fairly important car for Aston Martin. Never a company to prosper with quite the financial success you’d imagine a maker of such desirable and expensive sports cars might do, the DB11 arrived at what could be called a make or break time for the British firm.

Luckily the car was liked by the press, the public and the people who bought it, so the work Aston had put in was certainly justified. It sat on a brand-new platform, for one, and it borrowed a lot of technology from Aston’s partner, Mercedes. The DB11 is made mostly from aluminium, too, which is light, except where it’s made of magnesium, which is even lighter, and on top of that a lot of work went into making its graceful and arresting shape aerodynamic, so it not only looks like a million dollars but also goes like it.

Under that voluptuous bonnet was an initial choice of either a twinturbo 4.0-litre V8 or a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12. Some buyers felt a proper GT Aston should always have a V12, but they were in the minority and the engine was discontinued last year. Although it turns out that Aston didn’t really discontinue the DB11 V12 after all, it simply rebranded it as the DB11 AMR (for ‘Aston Martin Racing’).

Those seeking some wind-inthe-hair action might look to the convertible Volante version, which, if anything, looks even more divine than the closed-top coupé. Volante buyers will have to make do with just the V8 option, and inevitably 110kg of extra weight, but one look at this beautiful machine should be enough to convince most people to overlook such trivialities.

It’s fair to say the DB11 marked a return to form for Aston. All the engine choices sound glorious and respond to the pedal with alacrity. The V8 is the most entertaining, which is odd, it being the cheaper version, but it’s fast and it’s fun to drive. That’s because it’s lighter than the V12, and lightness is a good thing when it comes to steering and handling.

Aston Martin DB11

Car review

Aston Martin DB11

Aston kicks off its 'second century plan' with an all-new turbo V12 grand tourer

Read our review
Inside, the driving position is spot on. There’s plenty of adjustability in the seat and steering wheel, although visibility is limited by those stylish thick pillars. Fit and finish retains the best bits from Aston Martins of old, however, with soft, hand-stitched leather sitting side by side with wood or carbonfibre trim highlights. And all those bits that look like metal in the interior really are metal, including the air vents.

Space up front is fine, but as you might expect, given the rakish profile, the rear seats are best reserved for tiny children or suitcases. Speaking of which, the boot is a little on the small side, although you can squeeze in a couple of overnight bags.

 

BUYER BEWARE

Engine Some cars have experienced starting trouble. 

Interior Concerning early cars, owners report issues with the electrics, especially the sat-nav and air-con. 

Body Check the quality of the paint finish and consistency of panel gaps since there have been isolated reports of problems in these areas.

 

Need to know

Earliest DB11s start at around £83,000 from independent dealers. Pay between £85,000 and £100,000 for a 2017 or 2018 car from a franchised dealer, and £100k-plus for a 2019 or 2020 car, more for an AMR version. The V12 manages 21.1mpg (WLTP combined), with 265g/km CO2 emissions. The V8 records 24.8mpg and 230g/km.

VED is CO2 -based for cars registered before April 2017; those registered after pay a flat rate, currently £150 a year, followed by a supplementary luxury car tax of, currently, £325 a year. There have been a few reports of cars having starting trouble. Owners also report issues with the electrics, especially the sat-nav and air-con. Build quality is good.

Our pick

DB11 V8: Less is more with the DB11. This V8 version is lighter, more agile and more fun to drive than the heavyweight V12. It’s even a teeny bit cheaper to run, too.

Wild card

DB11 AMR: It lacks the V8’s deftness, but what an engine. AMR version gains 30bhp over the old V12 and a tweaked chassis means it handles brilliantly. Expensive, mind.

Ones we found

2016 DB11 V8, 18,000 miles, £82,995

2017 DB11 V12, 24,000 miles, £90,995

2019 DB11 V8, 9000 miles, £105,000

2020 DB11 AMR, 3000 miles, £124,000

Symanski 17 December 2020

Wonky steering wheel and a schizophrenic interior. One with many disconnected designs that never gel in to one. And worse when you get brogue on the seats.

 

Exterior is not great either, but not the worst Reichman has ever done.

 

If anything this is the Reichman high water mark. His peak. Alas, just not good enough.

 

Sales of Reichman s designs are disasterous. It is madness to continue with him in charge of design.

 

 

jason_recliner 17 December 2020
Hard to believe this was introduced in 2016. So fresh and striking it could have dropped last week.

