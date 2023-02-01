Autocar magazine 8 February: on sale now

British car maker Ineos is the star of the latest edition of Autocar as we test its first ever model, the rugged Land Rover Defender-inspired Ineos Grenadier, and look ahead at the future of the firm. We also drive a freakishly quiet Rolls-Royce and drive a 20-tonne lorry on ice.

News

This week, we exclusively reveal three new models from Ineos due to fiercely compete directly with its rivals, from an electric off-roader to a small urban-focused opponent to the Jeep Avenger. Next, we uncover the details of Nissan’s upcoming assault on the EV market before reporting on Ford’s shock return to Formula 1.

Reviews

Jim Holder travels to Scotland to test the first car launched by Ineos - the go-anywhere Grenadier. Can this first effort really be considered a credible rival to the Land Rover Defender?

Meanwhile, Illya Verpraet is in Oxfordshire to test the pure-petrol variant of the Peugeot 408 to find out if this £34,650 French fastback stacks up in a crowded market. We also get our hands on the recently updated Lexus LC500 - have peripheral chassis tweaks made this a true successor to the Lexus LFA?

Features

Editor Mark Tisshaw is driving the first ever electric Rolls-Royce and its spiritual successor to the Rolls Royce Phantom Coupé - the Spectre. Next, we look at the growing influence of Volksagen’s MQB platform: after 40 million examples have been made across 70 models, what’s next for this world-conquering architecture? Meanwhile, how can learner drivers pass their test with a post-COVID backlog? Charlie Martin shares some industry secrets.

Opinion

Matt Prior looks at the unsettling nature of AI-generated imagery and why it’s more suited to creating pictures of cats playing the piano than future car design.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, marks 50 years as a motoring writer and reflects on why he has no intention of stopping any time soon. He also reveals what his ideal electric car would be before making a plea for new motoring trophy designs.

Used

Mark Pearson takes a look at a German executive saloon so finely engrained in every motorists’ psyche - the BMW 3 Series. Is it as good to buy nearly new as brand new?

Oliver Young makes the case for the Subaru BRZ as a great used buy and the car that proves fast doesn’t always mean fun.

Where to Buy

