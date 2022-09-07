BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 7 September 2022: on sale now
UP NEXT
Jeep Avenger is electric baby SUV bound for UK next year

Autocar magazine 7 September 2022: on sale now

This week: Our verdict on the new Range Rover Sport and VW ID Buzz, plus Toyota’s Tesla Model 3 rival
Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 September 2022

The Range Rover arrived as a five-star luxury SUV, but what about its smaller sibling, the Range Rover Sport?

We’ve finally had the chance to drive one and have everything you need to know, from whether it lives up to the Sport billing to whether it’s comfortable enough to match the full-fat Range Rover.

Buy this week’s issue of Autocar to find out more.

Related articles

News

This week, we’ve got the low-down on Toyota’s new EV saloon aimed squarely at the Tesla Model 3. We’ve also had a first look at the BMW M2 CSL – including exclusive images of prototypes out in the wild. 

Elsewhere, we look at why Bugatti has shelved plans for a luxury SUV, as well as Williams Advanced Engineering’s new EV platform for niche manufacturers.

Reviews

The Range Rover Sport and Volkswagen ID Buzz lead our reviews section this week, but we’ve also had hands-on experience with the new Mercedes GLC and Ford Tourneo.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
range rover sport 09 front tracking

Range Rover Sport

Sharing a great deal underneath with the new, incredibly refined, Range Rover - does the new Sport live up?

Read our review
Back to top

The all new Kia Niro EV stars in the Autocar road test this week, as we put it to the test to see whether it’s a new class-leader or a sophomore slump.

Features

Meanwhile, road test editor Matt Saunders pops out for a pint of milk in the extreme BAC Mono R to test whether it’s as usable as its maker claims.

Mike Duff drives two internet-breaking Hyundai concept cars – the N Vision 74 and RN22e – and James Attwood meets the team of former Williams Advanced Engineering and JLR engineers aiming to convert even the most evangelistic haters of e-scooters.

Opinions

Matt Prior discusses the recent sale of Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS Turbo at Silverstone Auctions – plus the ludicrous amount someone paid for it – and has his head turned by a Ford Model T camper van thought to be the world’s oldest.

Elsewhere, Steve Cropley looks back on his week, including a lovely gathering of metal at senior contributing editor Richard Bremner’s house – and a not-so-lovely encounter with a VW Golf Zipcar.

Used cars

Mark Pearson takes the reins of our used cars section this week, recommending the Jaguar F-Type as a shrewd nearly-new buy. The Smart Roadster features as our cult hero.

Advertisement
Back to top

Where to buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Car Review
Range Rover Sport
range rover sport 09 front tracking
Read our full road test review
Read more

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£56,948
25,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£67,949
21,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 D350 MHEV HST Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£79,999
13,898miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 P575 V8 SVR Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£107,699
1,517miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£23,790
88,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 P575 V8 SVR Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£85,000
36,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 SVR Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£49,995
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£49,950
29,083miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£66,495
29,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
PaulaFox 31 August 2022

❤️Hi) My name is Paula and I'm 23 years old) I'm an aspiring sex model) Please rate my photos at ➤ Ja.cat/id373088

Dozza 17 August 2022

Why does EVERY SINGLE ISSUE have a 'major' news story about Porsche or BMW? It's getting really really boring now. How about articles about normal cars that folks can just about afford? No more electric cars? Polestar have just shown their new 6 which is waaaay more interesting than any Porsche. Bet that won't make the cover any time soon. 

Raushan19 24 October 2018

Please Play Satta Matka Using Satta Matka.net

Hello Friends Do You Searching For Satta Matka ? If Yes Then Your Search Is Over Here Join Ous Satta Matka Net Site Now.

Thank You

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives