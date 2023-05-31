Autocar magazine 7 June: on sale now

This week in Autocar: Volkswagen is flat out putting its sub-£17,000 ID 1 on the streets, we drive the hottest Alpine yet and uncover the UK's best used cars.

News

Volkswagen is "full steam ahead" with the development of its sub-£17,000 ID 1 which arrives as the first in a series of affordable electric models from the firm - we reveal what you can expect from the new baby EV.

Aston Martin is revealing its bold production plan for the next five years on 27 June. From design rethinks to ultra-luxury ambitions and mid-engined cars to a potential EV, we (along with CEO Lance Stroll) have all you need to know.

Lexus has unveiled its smallest car to date - the LBX. With an aim to capture a share of the premium small SUV market, the firm used the Toyota Yaris Cross platform to create a new "breakthrough crossover". We find out how.

We also reveal more about the long-wheelbase Volkswagen ID Buzz, how the cost of living crisis is hitting car servicing, and JLR's overhauled dealership role.

Reviews

We're out in the giant-killing Alpine A110R. It may well be the fastest and most expensive car Alpine has ever made, but how does it get on with a simple British B-road? We find out.

Richard Lane takes a look at the Porsche 911 Sport Classic - the firm's limited-edition, £214,200 Turbo with a manual gearbox. But is it overpriced overkill?

We also take a look at the new Renault-based Mercedes EQT, the BMW Z4 M40i and Vauxhall Grandland GSE.

Features

We're all about used buying advice this week as Richard Bremner tells Steve Cropley how to avoid pitfalls and find brilliant used cars that won't break the bank. From the Porsche Boxster to the Suzuki Jimny, we look at the options.

How does a new car get its headlights? Looking further into the development process at vehicle lighting manufacturer Hella, Jim Holder finds out more.

Chinese firm BYD is a multi-sector manufacturing giant with huge global ambitions for its cars - but where did it all come from? Vicky Parrot reveals what you need to know.

Opinion

Matt Prior introduces us to a new word to define large SUVs and, despite the small-car fun that we may miss out on, you should drive your SUV with pride.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley gets talking to an owner of a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette, the previous owner of which bought it because of Cropley's words, heads along to the SMMT test day, and talks about Italy, Germany and France's complaints about Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Used

Oliver Young takes a look at the Mazda RX-7 as a fun and idiosyncratic way to join the rotary club - find out why you should get one before they become classics.