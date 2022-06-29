BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 6 July 2022: on sale now

This week: Lamborghini's EV future, coast to coast in a Countach and more
It’s all change at Lamborghini, with the firm readying an EV GT for 2028 and an electric version of the Urus SUV.

The launch of the electric duo also raises the possibility of Lamborghini’s sports cars keeping petrol power as part of a plug-in hybrid system for at least two more generations.

We’ve got all the details in the newest issue of Autocar.

News

The McMurtry Spéirling blew us away when it took the Goodwood hillclimb record at the Festival of Speed. We sat down with its driver, Max Chilton, to find out what it’s like piloting this innovative racer up such a tight track.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Palmer has revealed plans for a new sustainable racing circuit in northern France. Designed to suit road-going EVs but still open to petrol-powered cars as well, this new eco-circuit is more important than you might think at first.

Elsewhere, we sit down with Horacio Pagani to discuss why his firm will never make an EV, and we take a look at the new Citroen e-C4 X crossover.

Reviews

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is the latest model in the firm’s V10 lineup. Can this supercar match the drama of the Lamborghini Huracan STO on track, while also being a little bit more civilised on the road?

Meanwhile, we’ve got behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53. Is this 677bhp electric saloon the ultimate luxury car?

We've also driven the Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo and the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, while the Cupra Born 204 58kWh V3 takes on the Autocar road test.

Features

The Lamborghini Countach and the Cannonball Run go hand-in-hand these days, with the wedge-shaped supercar and the coast-to-coast street race forever intertwined thanks to the movie of the same name. Now there’s a new one, featuring a 769bhp V12 and styling straight out of the 1980s, so we decided to do our own version of the race - but instead of racing from Connecticut to California, Matt Prior took it from Redcar to Workington in the north of England. Maybe it's not quite as glamorous as the original one….

The Citroen Berlingo turned to electric power recently, to the dismay of some. But need you worry about this practical MPV moving away from petrol power? James Attwood lived with one for a few months to find out.

Tyres are a key part of any car, but they’re particularly important in motorsport. Will Beaumont tracked down the life of a tyre at the Nurburgring 34 hour to find out how they work.

With the cost of living soaring higher than ever before, more and more people are looking for a good deal on a used car. James Ruppert rounded up a collection of sub-£3k cars to help you through these tough times.

Opinions

Matt Prior responds to some of the many letters he receives, while Damien Smith goes for a ride in the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Steve Cropley rockets up the Goodwood Hill in a Bugatti Veyron.

Used cars

The Suzuki Grand Vitara heads up our used section this week, while the Lotus Elise S1 is this week’s cult hero and the Mazda MX-5 is our pick of the nearly new bunch.

