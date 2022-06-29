Autocar magazine 6 July 2022: on sale now

It’s all change at Lamborghini, with the firm readying an EV GT for 2028 and an electric version of the Urus SUV.

The launch of the electric duo also raises the possibility of Lamborghini’s sports cars keeping petrol power as part of a plug-in hybrid system for at least two more generations.

News

The McMurtry Spéirling blew us away when it took the Goodwood hillclimb record at the Festival of Speed. We sat down with its driver, Max Chilton, to find out what it’s like piloting this innovative racer up such a tight track.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Palmer has revealed plans for a new sustainable racing circuit in northern France. Designed to suit road-going EVs but still open to petrol-powered cars as well, this new eco-circuit is more important than you might think at first.

Elsewhere, we sit down with Horacio Pagani to discuss why his firm will never make an EV, and we take a look at the new Citroen e-C4 X crossover.

Reviews