BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 5 October 2022: on sale now
UP NEXT
Hardcore Alpine A110 R is stiffer, lighter track car

Autocar magazine 5 October 2022: on sale now

This week: Farewell to the Audi R8 and TT, Maserati launch new Granturismo
Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 October 2022

In this week's Autocar, the new Maserati Granturismo is back, arriving with the Italian firm’s first EV powertrain. Audi is also set to launch farewell editions to mark the end of its R8 and TT sports cars. Pick up a copy to find out more. 

News 

Audi has launched its most powerful rear-drive car yet: the R8 RWD GT, a 612bhp homage and celeration of the R8’s illustrious life. It is joined by the Audi TT in its final five-pot iteration. We reveal all there is to know about the new Maserati Granturismo, Citroen’s radical new Oli concept and Alpine’s jewel in the A110 crown: the A110 R. 

Related articles

Reviews

We get our hands on Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 to find out if it’s better than a Tesla Model 3? The stripped-back BMW M4 CSL gets a drive too and the replacement to the Renault Kadjar – the Austral – is tested by Vicky Parrott. 

Features

We feature a four-page special on the cars our editors wished they had bought (but didn’t), embark on some father-son driver training, and provide our guide to the Bathurst 1000km race. 

Opinion

Matt Prior reflects on the new BMW XM and if it could be a successor to M division’s last bespoke car: the M1.

Meanwhile Steve Cropley looks at the rise of the Porsche Macan, the first 200-mile journey in his new Vauxhall Astra and a brief encounter with some great Caterham customer service. 

Used cars

Alex Wolstenholme looks back at the E60 BMW M5 with its F1-inspired V10, while Mark Pearson explores the Range Rover and how its reliability stacks up against a used-buying proposition. 

Where to buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Car Review
Audi TT
The third generation Audi TT
The first generation Audi TT was launched in 1998
Read our full road test review
Read more

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.

Used cars for sale

 Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Black Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£9,500
90,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£15,692
56,542miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI 40 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£28,599
12,915miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI 40 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£30,290
17,783miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI 45 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2021
£30,999
18,318miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Sport S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£19,995
40,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Audi TT 1.8T Roadster 2dr
2003
£2,495
125,202miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi TT 1.8T Roadster 2dr
2003
£2,500
134,786miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£12,791
46,949miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The third generation Audi TT
The first generation Audi TT was launched in 1998

Audi TT

Can the juggernaut sports coupé roll on to even greater success, or has Audi's icon lost its edge against more purpose-built machines?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
PaulaFox 31 August 2022

❤️Hi) My name is Paula and I'm 23 years old) I'm an aspiring sex model) Please rate my photos at ➤ Ja.cat/id373088

Dozza 17 August 2022

Why does EVERY SINGLE ISSUE have a 'major' news story about Porsche or BMW? It's getting really really boring now. How about articles about normal cars that folks can just about afford? No more electric cars? Polestar have just shown their new 6 which is waaaay more interesting than any Porsche. Bet that won't make the cover any time soon. 

Raushan19 24 October 2018

Please Play Satta Matka Using Satta Matka.net

Hello Friends Do You Searching For Satta Matka ? If Yes Then Your Search Is Over Here Join Ous Satta Matka Net Site Now.

Thank You

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives