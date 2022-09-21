Autocar magazine 5 October 2022: on sale now

In this week's Autocar, the new Maserati Granturismo is back, arriving with the Italian firm’s first EV powertrain. Audi is also set to launch farewell editions to mark the end of its R8 and TT sports cars. Pick up a copy to find out more.

News

Audi has launched its most powerful rear-drive car yet: the R8 RWD GT, a 612bhp homage and celeration of the R8’s illustrious life. It is joined by the Audi TT in its final five-pot iteration. We reveal all there is to know about the new Maserati Granturismo, Citroen’s radical new Oli concept and Alpine’s jewel in the A110 crown: the A110 R.

Reviews

We get our hands on Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 to find out if it’s better than a Tesla Model 3? The stripped-back BMW M4 CSL gets a drive too and the replacement to the Renault Kadjar – the Austral – is tested by Vicky Parrott.

Features

We feature a four-page special on the cars our editors wished they had bought (but didn’t), embark on some father-son driver training, and provide our guide to the Bathurst 1000km race.

Opinion

Matt Prior reflects on the new BMW XM and if it could be a successor to M division’s last bespoke car: the M1.

Meanwhile Steve Cropley looks at the rise of the Porsche Macan, the first 200-mile journey in his new Vauxhall Astra and a brief encounter with some great Caterham customer service.

Used cars

Alex Wolstenholme looks back at the E60 BMW M5 with its F1-inspired V10, while Mark Pearson explores the Range Rover and how its reliability stacks up against a used-buying proposition.

Where to buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.