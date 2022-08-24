BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 31 August 2022: on sale now

This week: Ariel’s bonkers super-EV, the next Audi supercar and we drive the new MG 4 EV
Autocar
News
2 mins read
31 August 2022

Ariel, maker of the barebones Atom sports car, was never going to follow the crowd when the time came to produce an EV.

What we’ve got, however, defies all expectations: the Hipercar is a four-wheel drive, 1180bhp weighing just 1556kg – a featherweight by EV standards. As if it wasn’t already cool, there’s also a gas turbine fitted at the rear to act as a range extender.

But what’s it like to drive? We got an exclusive opportunity to find out – and you can read more in this week’s issue of Autocar.

Elsewhere, we’ve got everything we know so far about the successor to the Audi R8, which promises to be a pure sports car with more power than any other Audi.

We’ve also got the low-down on Skoda’s new concept car, the Vision 7S, as well as the hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Yaris rally car.

This week the motorsport-inspired Caterham Seven 420 Cup features as the subject of our road test – will it knock the Ariel Atom 4 off the top spot?

We also drive the MG 4 Long Range SE, a £28,495 EV with a 281-mile range, as well as the facelifted BMW X7.

Matt Prior puts the Alfa Romeo Tonale on British roads, with disappointing results.

Features

We speak to some drivers who are renting their cars Airbnb-style, and is Ford’s all-electric, all-American F-150 Lightning really an environmental hero? Stephen Dobie finds out on a tree-felling shift in the Peak District. Elsewhere, we speak to Lamborghini’s new CTO. 

Opinions

Steve Cropley chats the MG4 EV, Ariel and the Nissan Leaf, while Matt Prior delves into the modern-day showroom experience for drivers buying a new car. 

Used cars

The Porsche 928 is the star of this week’s used car buying guide, and we recommend the Volkswagen up! as our nearly-new best-buy.

