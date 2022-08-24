Autocar magazine 31 August 2022: on sale now

Ariel, maker of the barebones Atom sports car, was never going to follow the crowd when the time came to produce an EV.
What we’ve got, however, defies all expectations: the Hipercar is a four-wheel drive, 1180bhp weighing just 1556kg – a featherweight by EV standards. As if it wasn’t already cool, there’s also a gas turbine fitted at the rear to act as a range extender.
But what’s it like to drive? We got an exclusive opportunity to find out – and you can read more in this week’s issue of Autocar.
News
Elsewhere, we’ve got everything we know so far about the successor to the Audi R8, which promises to be a pure sports car with more power than any other Audi.
We’ve also got the low-down on Skoda’s new concept car, the Vision 7S, as well as the hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Yaris rally car.
Reviews
Join the debate
Add your comment
Why does EVERY SINGLE ISSUE have a 'major' news story about Porsche or BMW? It's getting really really boring now. How about articles about normal cars that folks can just about afford? No more electric cars? Polestar have just shown their new 6 which is waaaay more interesting than any Porsche. Bet that won't make the cover any time soon.
