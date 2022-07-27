Autocar magazine 3 August 2022: on sale now

We all know that electrification is an inevitability, with the powers that be requiring us to switch to hybrids by 2030, and full EVs by 2035.
But what does that mean for BMW’s famed M Performance division?
We’ve got all the latest details in the newest issue of Autocar.
News
Additionally, we look into TVR’s electric saloon and SUV, poised for a post-2025 launch, as well as the possibility of a Honda Civic Type R EV.
We’ve also got the low-down on the newest batch of car safety regulations, which every model on sale will have to comply with by 2024.
Reviews
This week we drive the Ferrari 296 GTB on UK roads. The plug-in hybrid supercar attained a rare five-star rating when we first drove it in Italy, but how does it hold up in Blighty?
