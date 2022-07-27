BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 3 August 2022: on sale now
Autocar magazine 3 August 2022: on sale now

This week: The future of BMW’s M Performance division, plus we drive the Ferrari 296 GTB on UK roads
We all know that electrification is an inevitability, with the powers that be requiring us to switch to hybrids by 2030, and full EVs by 2035.

But what does that mean for BMW’s famed M Performance division?

We’ve got all the latest details in the newest issue of Autocar.

Additionally, we look into TVR’s electric saloon and SUV, poised for a post-2025 launch, as well as the possibility of a Honda Civic Type R EV.

We’ve also got the low-down on the newest batch of car safety regulations, which every model on sale will have to comply with by 2024.

This week we drive the Ferrari 296 GTB on UK roads. The plug-in hybrid supercar attained a rare five-star rating when we first drove it in Italy, but how does it hold up in Blighty?

We also take the 577bhp Kia EV6 GT for a spin to see whether the electric SUV can hold a candle to the more expensive, less practical Porsche Taycan 4S.

Our road test candidate this week is the Audi SQ5 Sportback, a 337bhp diesel bruiser.

Tuning seems to be one of those great British pastimes, be it a club racer in their shed or an excitable teenager experiencing their first taste of freedom. Ilya Verpraet samples three examples from some of the most respected tuning houses across the country to find the best.

Elsewhere, we meet the man saving classic Porsche 911s from the scrapheap and revisit Alpina’s greatest hits as the brand enters BMW ownership.

Steve Cropley finds himself stewing with anticipation for a drive of the £500,000 Prodrive P25, while Matt Prior reflects on brand snobbery.

Mark Pearson revisits the Fiat Barchetta and explains how to find yourself a good’un, and Oliver Young recommends the Volvo V90 as a shrewd nearly-new buy.

