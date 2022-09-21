Autocar magazine 28 September 2022: on sale now

The new Mercedes C63 has been revealed - and it is coming with a four-pot hybrid engine. Plus, BMW’s new XM SUV has been revealed. Read this week’s Autocar to find out, as well as much more.

News

Mercedes’ latest C63 has come out of hiding, and it could prove to be one of the most hotly debated topics in the motoring world - an AMG C-Class powered, not by a V8, but a four-pot hybrid.We also spill the beans on the new BMW XM, as this bold iteration becomes the second car to be built by BMW’s in-house tuner, M.

Reviews

We’ve driven the new Smart #1 EV Premium, as well as its hot Brabus sibling, as the company looks to reshape its image in a forward-thinking electric market. We also get behind the wheel of the new BMW X1 and iX1, with the impressive Alpina B4 Gran Coupe and Bentley Bentayga EWB driven, too.

Features

We feature a huge 12-page test of 11 funky EVs, the world’s first hydrogen hypercar and give our thoughts on a new, hybrid age for the BTCC. Does this signal the end for petrol-powered motorsport thrills?

Opinions

Matt Prior reflects on the legacy of the Porsche 968 and how its underappreciated image may now be changing.

Steve Cropley talks the Vauxhall Astra, his thoughts on the new Mustang and the new Viritech hydrogen hypercar

Used cars

Mark Pearson looks back at the capable Audi TT, while Oliver Young tells you how to get a V10 Lamborghini Gallardo into your garage.

