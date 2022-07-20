Autocar magazine 27 July 2022: on sale now

It’s a packed mag this week, including a world exclusive on the future of famed British sports car firm TVR (pick up a copy to find out more!). Elsewhere, we get behind the wheel of the range-defying Mercedes-Benz EQXX, and "best car they make" Aston Martin DBX 707.
Here is everything you can expect from our latest issue.
News
In this week’s news section, we reveal everything you need to know about Mini’s latest concept car, the Aceman, which previews a new SUV arriving in 2024.
We’ve also got all the facts on the “fastest, most addictive” Honda Civic Type R to date as well as the new electric Alpine A110 concept.
Reviews
The mad Mercedes EQXX leads our first drives section this week. It’s an electric concept car that can take you from central London to John o’Groats without a stop to recharge, but what’s it like to drive?
