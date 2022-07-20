BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 27 July 2022: on sale now
Autocar magazine 27 July 2022: on sale now

This week: Our world exclusive story on TVR, plus Mini’s new SUV concept and we drive the Mercedes EQXX concept
Autocar
News
27 July 2022

It’s a packed mag this week, including a world exclusive on the future of famed British sports car firm TVR (pick up a copy to find out more!). Elsewhere, we get behind the wheel of the range-defying Mercedes-Benz EQXX, and "best car they make" Aston Martin DBX 707.

Here is everything you can expect from our latest issue.

News

In this week’s news section, we reveal everything you need to know about Mini’s latest concept car, the Aceman, which previews a new SUV arriving in 2024.

We’ve also got all the facts on the “fastest, most addictive” Honda Civic Type R to date as well as the new electric Alpine A110 concept.

Reviews

The mad Mercedes EQXX leads our first drives section this week. It’s an electric concept car that can take you from central London to John o’Groats without a stop to recharge, but what’s it like to drive?

Elsewhere, we drive the Aston Martin DBX 707; a car almost completely opposite to the EQXX with muscular SUV proportions and a snarling 697bhp V8 engine. The Cupra Leon also goes through our full road test to determine whether it’s worth considering against the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Features

Motorsport specialist Damien Smith visits the set of a new movie being made about the Audi Quattro’s duel with the Lancia 037 in Group B rally and leaves with high hopes.

Meanwhile, Jim Holder visits a classic car show on his doorstep and John Evans investigates the rise in drug driving.

Opinions

Matt Prior explains his love for the Australian Supercars racing championship but has problems following it in the UK, while Steve Cropley laments his first speeding fine in 20 years.

Used cars

The famed 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 features as our cult hero this week, while the Vauxhall Corsa is our shrewd nearly-new buy. 

