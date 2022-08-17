Autocar magazine 24 August 2022: on sale now

In P530 First Edition spec, the new Range Rover is a whopping £141,500 – pushing it well into luxury SUV territory.
With that in mind, we pitted it against the Bentley Bentayga in a luxury shoot-out for the ages.
You can find out the result by picking up this week’s issue of Autocar.
News
Elsewhere, we take a look at some of the highlights revealed at Monterey Car Week, from the final cars to get a Bentley W12 and Bugatti W16, to McLaren’s unhinged track special.
We’ve also got the low-down on the new Volkswagen CEO and his plans to make the brand loved again, including its new design direction.
Reviews
This week we put the Genesis’ first dedicated EV, the GV60, through our road test to see whether it’s worth the extra cash over its Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 siblings – with surprising results.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Why does EVERY SINGLE ISSUE have a 'major' news story about Porsche or BMW? It's getting really really boring now. How about articles about normal cars that folks can just about afford? No more electric cars? Polestar have just shown their new 6 which is waaaay more interesting than any Porsche. Bet that won't make the cover any time soon.
