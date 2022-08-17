BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 24 August 2022: on sale now

This week: We pit the new Range Rover against the Bentley Bentayga and we drive the tiny VW ID Buzz
24 August 2022

In P530 First Edition spec, the new Range Rover is a whopping £141,500 – pushing it well into luxury SUV territory.

With that in mind, we pitted it against the Bentley Bentayga in a luxury shoot-out for the ages.

You can find out the result by picking up this week's issue of Autocar.

News

Elsewhere, we take a look at some of the highlights revealed at Monterey Car Week, from the final cars to get a Bentley W12 and Bugatti W16, to McLaren’s unhinged track special.

We’ve also got the low-down on the new Volkswagen CEO and his plans to make the brand loved again, including its new design direction.

Reviews

This week we put the Genesis’ first dedicated EV, the GV60, through our road test to see whether it’s worth the extra cash over its Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 siblings – with surprising results.

Land Rover Range Rover

Is the Mk5 Range Rover better than not only all its peers, but all its predecessors too? We find out

Meanwhile, Mike Duff drives a prototype of the new Lamborghini Urus Performante to determine whether its tweaks – a diet saving 47kg, and a 15bhp boost – pay off dynamically.

We’ve also had time in the new Honda Civic on UK roads – can the hybrid hatchback reinvigorate the neglected family hatch class?

Features

This summer’s Euros gave women’s football a huge boost, and we were lucky enough to meet a star of the show. No, not the England Team, but the tiny Volkswagen ID Buzz used to deliver the ball before each match. 

Matt Prior goes racing in an Austin Seven 100 years after the model’s introduction and discovers one of the most respectful series he’s driven in.

Finally, Felix Page takes us on a 2000-mile holiday through France in a Dacia Jogger to see whether a sub-£20,000 seven-seater could be all the car you could ever need.

Opinions 

Steve Cropley is filled with nostalgia about the MGB’s 60th anniversary, and reflects on the position of EVs in motorsport following his recent experience of sprint racing a Tesla Model 3.

Meanwhile, Matt Prior discusses the flood of Porsche 911 restomods following the announcement of the Gunther Werks Project Tornado.

Used cars

Lots of fast Fords have skyrocketed in value in recent years, but one of the best is still an absolute bargain. Oliver Young makes the case for his car, a Mk6 Ford Fiesta ST, and fills us in on how to get a good’un.

Meanwhile, Mark Pearson makes a case for the practical Seat Leon Estate as a smart used buy.

Dozza 17 August 2022

Why does EVERY SINGLE ISSUE have a 'major' news story about Porsche or BMW? It's getting really really boring now. How about articles about normal cars that folks can just about afford? No more electric cars? Polestar have just shown their new 6 which is waaaay more interesting than any Porsche. Bet that won't make the cover any time soon. 

