Autocar magazine 21 September 2022: on sale now

The BMW 3 Series has been given a mid-life facelift with new tech and slight styling tweaks, and we think it's better than ever. Read this week's issue of Autocar to find out how the world's best all-round has, somehow, got even better.

News

We've got our hands on official pictures of Dacia's new off-road concept. Named the Dacia Manifesto, the model is a sustainable, light, essentials-only buggy which previews the firm’s next generation of cars.

Also this week, Ford has revealed details about the new Mustang, which will arrive next year with the choice of an atmospheric V8 and a turbo four.

Reviews

Joining the venerable BMW 3 Series is the Toyota GR Corolla! Unfortunately, the Japanese firm's hot hatch won't be sold in the UK - read our review to see why we think we're missing out.

We also get behind the wheel of the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan and the Peugeot 508 Hybrid GT, while the Volvo V60 is the subject of this week's in-depth road test.

Features

The biggest threat the Volkswagen ID 3 has yet faced has emerged from China in the form of the MG 4 EV. Richard Lane sees if it’s now the best electric family hatchback money can buy.

Meanwhile, Ferrari asked Matt Saunders to choose the ideal spec for an SF90 Spider and click ‘order’. Now that car is ready to be collected from the dealer. Will it live up to expectations?

Opinions

Matt Prior talks about how his beloved family Land Rover Defender was recently keyed and shares his thoughts on the new Toyota GR Corolla

Steve Cropley gets his new long-termer, and talks about the Citroen Berlingo and car buying firms like We Buy Any Car.

Used cars

Jonathan Bryce recommends the third-generation Ford Focus RS in this week's Cult Hero used buying guide, while Mark Person explains why a nearly new Skoda Superb Estate more than lives up to its name.

Where to buy

