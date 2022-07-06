Autocar magazine 20 July 2022: on sale now

At £214,200, the Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the most expensive non-homologation 911 ever made. It succeeds 2010’s 997-generation Sport Classic – of which just 250 were made – and 1250 are to be produced.

But is the new one much better to drive than the regular 911?

We’ve got all the details in the newest issue of Autocar.

News

Elsewhere, we reveal everything we know about the next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT, and look back at some of AMG’s greatest hits.

We’ve also got the low-down on Hyundai’s new N Vision 74 and RN22e concepts, which preview two racers based on the Giugiaro-designed Pony and the new Ioniq 6.

Reviews

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic leads our first drives section this week, but we’ve also been behind the wheel of the BMW Alpina XD4. The diesel-powered performance SUV comes with an exotic quad-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six and a reworked interior, but is that enough to justify its near-€90,000 price tag?

We’ve also driven the facelifted Ford Focus ST and put the 632bhp Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT through our full road test.

Features

The Ferrari Roma launched at the height of the pandemic, preventing us from fully testing its touring credentials. What better way to put that right than for Mark Tisshaw to drive one to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and back?

Meanwhile, Matt Saunders takes a 100mph tour of M-Sport’s new test track, John Evans rides in a remote-controlled Kia Niro, and Richard Webber looks back at the prestige car dealers of the 80s.