Autocar magazine 19 October 2022: on sale now

This week, we reveal the new Rolls Royce Spectre, get the new Ferrari 296 GTS out on the open road and follow Matt Prior’s journey to help medical aid efforts in Ukraine. Pick up a copy of our latest mag to find out more.

News

The Rolls Royce Spectre has been revealed and billed as a new era for Rolls Royce, arriving next year as its first electric model. The retro Renault 4 reboot gets some air time and we spill the beans on the 2022 Mercedes EQE SUV.

Reviews

Ferrari’s new 296 GTS is on test with Richard Lane - can it really be as good as the coupé? - the hybrid-driven Suzuki S-Cross gets a run down by Matt Prior and we find out if the new V8 in Chevrolet’s 2022 Corvette Z06 is just as theatrical as those of old.

Features

We take a dive into the electric future of GM and follow Matt Prior as he joins a team of helpers driving ambulances donated to help deliver medical aid to Ukraine.

Opinion

Matt Prior reflects on the exorbitant price of the new Polestar 3 and the bewildering ergonomics of some modern-day interiors.

Steve Cropley speaks of his time at Bicester Heritage and the Gaydon Gathering at the British Motor Museum, before reviewing his latest purchase - a book supposedly written by British F1 driver Mike Hawthorn.

Used cars

Oliver Young reviews the Kia e-Niro in this week’s As Good As New - a car that keeps true to an ordinary family car formula despite being an EV.

Meanwhile, Finlay Ringer delves into the joy of the Porsche Cayman for our Used Buying Guide and asks if you should cancel your order for a 911.

