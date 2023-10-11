BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 18 October: on sale now

The Golf GTI returns with even more power, Kia's stunning range of Audi-beaters, and Citroen's new 2CV
Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 October 2023

This week in Autocar, the Volkswagen Golf GTI returns with even more power, we meet Kia's stunning range of Audi-beaters, and take a first look at Citroen's radical 2CV replacement.

News

The Golf GTI is being prepared for one final outing with petrol power as Volkswagen starts laying the groundwork for its electric future - we have all you need to know about its power, performance, and chassis upgrades.

Related articles

Kia has blitzed the market with a trio of Audi-beating EVs, namely the rakish EV4 saloon, the Soul-replacing EV3 and the compact EV2. All are to launch by 2026 with radically different looks and styles - we detail each one of them.

Meet the Citroen 2CV for the modern era - the C3. Majoring on simplicity and sustainability, it will offer a 199-mile range for just £20k.

We also detail the 2028 Skoda Enyaq, uncover the latest development in Euro 7 regulations, and report on the Geneva motor show's return.

Reviews

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 has followed its C-Class cousin in ditching V8 for four-pot, 671bhp hybrid system - we find out if it still has the emotional gravitas of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Ariel has given the Atom 4R more power, a faster gearbox, fancier suspension and better aero to make it a true driver's dream - Matt Prior finds out why it's a five-star car.

Britain's best-selling car, the Ford Transit Custom, has been updated to offer even better ease of use and driving satisfaction. Does it deliver as it should?

Vauxhall has given its most crucial car a very crucial update - the Corsa Electric has been given more range, new cabin tech and smart looks. Does a near-£40k price tag in top spec trim put us off, however?

For road test 5646, we've got the Maserati Grecale in to find out what happens when you put a ludicrous engine in a sensible car.

Features

For guiding the Renault Group from the precipice to record profits in less than three years, Luca de Meo was the consensus choice to top our 2023 Power List 100. Steve Cropley meets him.

The Audi R8 has been one of a kind for 16 glorious, sometimes frustrating years, but now its end is nigh. Andrew Frankel takes the GT RWD edition for a blast, one last time.

Why is there now a Geneva motor show in Qatar, and what does the future hold for the car industry in this tiny Gulf state? James Attwood finds out

Opinion

Matt Prior has decided that no punishment is too great for those who exit a roundabout without signalling to those around them, and riffs on a very special Mini he saw at Bicester Scramble.

Steve Cropley borrows a Citroen Ami to find out if it's the perfect pleasure-wagon for London commutes, bids farewell to the Volkswagen Up, and breaks down in his Alpine A110.

Used

The Jaguar XK8is a debonair, big-engined, comfy yet sporty coupé you can afford - John Evans is your guide.

Bill Lyons 30 August 2023

Grace, Space and Pace?

 

nah

 

Jag's new slogan should be...

 

 

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN'T GET ANY WORSE

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

