Autocar magazine 17 August 2022: on sale now

Porsche has already made its mark on EVs with the superb Taycan, but it’s now gearing up for an all-out assault on Tesla with a whopping six new EVs.
Based on the new SSP Sport platform, they include the next-generation Taycan, its Panamera twin, and even an electric Cayman, with each maintaining its distinct character.
You can learn more about the upcoming EV blitz by picking up this week’s issue of Autocar.
News
Elsewhere, we look at the electric Mercedes G-Wagen and the innovative battery chemistry it’ll pioneer, as well as how Mercedes plans to maintain its famed off-road ability.
We’ve also got everything you need to know about the EV revival of the Meyers Manx beach buggy, which is poised to be one of the lightest road-legal electric cars to date.
Reviews
Join the debate
Add your comment
Please Play Satta Matka Using Satta Matka.net
Hello Friends Do You Searching For Satta Matka ? If Yes Then Your Search Is Over Here Join Ous Satta Matka Net Site Now.
Thank You
Any client can read the
Any client can read the significance of magazines to improve refreshes from on the web. The reports you can without much of a stretch find from cheap assignment writing auto surveys. Thus, I want to know the significance of their news articles.
Mafia City H5
This post is going to tell you everything from the basics of setting up farm accounts to more advanced stuff like how to upgrade and use these accounts to get the most out of them. You can take a look at this video if you don’t want to read the entire post, play mafia game now!