Autocar magazine 17 August 2022: on sale now

This week: Six new Porsches set for EV domination, plus a UK drive of the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster
Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 August 2022

Porsche has already made its mark on EVs with the superb Taycan, but it’s now gearing up for an all-out assault on Tesla with a whopping six new EVs.

Based on the new SSP Sport platform, they include the next-generation Taycan, its Panamera twin, and even an electric Cayman, with each maintaining its distinct character.

You can learn more about the upcoming EV blitz by picking up this week’s issue of Autocar.

Elsewhere, we look at the electric Mercedes G-Wagen and the innovative battery chemistry it’ll pioneer, as well as how Mercedes plans to maintain its famed off-road ability.

We’ve also got everything you need to know about the EV revival of the Meyers Manx beach buggy, which is poised to be one of the lightest road-legal electric cars to date.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

Leading this week’s drives is the Ruf 3.4 RSR, an homage to the most desirable classic Porsche 911 of them all. More than a decade in the making, does it live up to the original, and does it justify its £500k price tag?

Elsewhere, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid undertakes our road test to see whether Bentley is ready for electrification – with surprising results.

We’ve also had hands-on experience with the top-of-the-line Range Rover P350, the updated BMW M8 Competition Coupé, Porsche Macan T, Nissan Ariya and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Features

The Pagani Huayra is soon to be replaced by a new model from the Italian boutique. What better way to remind ourselves of what makes it special than to drive the ultimate version? Follow Deputy Road Test Editor Richard Lane as he takes the 791bhp Huayra BC Roadster on a spellbinding drive on British b-roads.

Meanwhile, John Evans looks at some inflation-busting used cars, Rachel Burgess visits the production line for the Audi E-tron GT and R8, and Edd Straw reflects on four-time F1 champion Sebastien Vettel’s admirable career.

Opinions

Rodin Cars recently staked its claim on the ‘fastest car in the world’ title, but what does that actually mean? Matt Prior proposes a definition then – in a curious change of pace – looks at the amusingly named Dartz Freze Froggy Beachstar EV.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley finds a cassette of him interviewing Nigel Mansell from the passenger seat of a Lotus Esprit prototype, lapping Brands Hatch before the 1984 British Grand Prix.

Used cars

This week, Mark Pearson recommends the Volkswagen ID 3 – a vision of the future Golf EV – as this week’s best nearly-new buy. Guest writer Alex Wolstenholme makes the case for the V8 TVR Chimaera as a cult hero

