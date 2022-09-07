Autocar magazine 14 September 2022: on sale now

It’s been years in the making, but here it finally is: Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue.
Perhaps the most radical model to come from Maranello, this four-door, four-seat Lamborghini Urus rival packs a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 outputting a whopping 715bhp.
No matter what you make of it, you’ll want to know more about the Ferrari Purosangue. We’ve got everything you need to know – plus exclusive images – in this week’s issue of Autocar.
News
Elsewhere, we investigate the Skoda Octavia EV currently in development for a 2025 launch, plus a new compact crossover from the Czech firm with a ‘sporty, fun’ look.
We’ve also got all the details on Jeep’s electric assault, with models ranging from the Europe-bound Avenger crossover to the off-road-focused Recon, as well as Pagani’s third-generation V12 hypercar.
Reviews
Join the debate
Add your comment
❤️Hi) My name is Paula and I'm 23 years old) I'm an aspiring sex model) Please rate my photos at ➤ Ja.cat/id373088
Why does EVERY SINGLE ISSUE have a 'major' news story about Porsche or BMW? It's getting really really boring now. How about articles about normal cars that folks can just about afford? No more electric cars? Polestar have just shown their new 6 which is waaaay more interesting than any Porsche. Bet that won't make the cover any time soon.
Please Play Satta Matka Using Satta Matka.net
Hello Friends Do You Searching For Satta Matka ? If Yes Then Your Search Is Over Here Join Ous Satta Matka Net Site Now.
Thank You