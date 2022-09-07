Autocar magazine 14 September 2022: on sale now

It’s been years in the making, but here it finally is: Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue.

Perhaps the most radical model to come from Maranello, this four-door, four-seat Lamborghini Urus rival packs a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 outputting a whopping 715bhp.

No matter what you make of it, you’ll want to know more about the Ferrari Purosangue. We’ve got everything you need to know – plus exclusive images – in this week’s issue of Autocar.

Elsewhere, we investigate the Skoda Octavia EV currently in development for a 2025 launch, plus a new compact crossover from the Czech firm with a ‘sporty, fun’ look.

We’ve also got all the details on Jeep’s electric assault, with models ranging from the Europe-bound Avenger crossover to the off-road-focused Recon, as well as Pagani’s third-generation V12 hypercar.

