Autocar magazine 14 September 2022: on sale now
Autocar magazine 14 September 2022: on sale now

This week: Ferrari finally reveals its most controversial car ever
14 September 2022

It’s been years in the making, but here it finally is: Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue.

Perhaps the most radical model to come from Maranello, this four-door, four-seat Lamborghini Urus rival packs a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 outputting a whopping 715bhp.

No matter what you make of it, you’ll want to know more about the Ferrari Purosangue. We’ve got everything you need to know – plus exclusive images – in this week’s issue of Autocar.

Elsewhere, we investigate the Skoda Octavia EV currently in development for a 2025 launch, plus a new compact crossover from the Czech firm with a ‘sporty, fun’ look.

We’ve also got all the details on Jeep’s electric assault, with models ranging from the Europe-bound Avenger crossover to the off-road-focused Recon, as well as Pagani’s third-generation V12 hypercar.

Reviews

Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review

We have an exclusive drive of the new Noble M500, the latest supercar to come from the Leicestershire outfit, packing a 506bhp twin-turbo V6.

That’s followed by a stateside drive of the new Lexus RX – does this behemoth pick up where the last one left off?

Meanwhile, the lauded Porsche Cayman GT4RS undergoes the ultimate assessment, the Autocar road test. Find out whether it stands up to scrutiny under the microscope.

Features

Felix Page goes on a quest with a Kia EV6 GT in Norway to discover whether the simple joys of driving can live on in the electric era.

Elsewhere, Neil Winn heads to Donington Park to find out how much the Porsche 911 GT3 and Cup racer have in common, while James Ruppert goes behind the scenes of the latest series of Wheeler Dealers.

Opinions

Steve Cropley enjoys a day out at the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance, and later reflects on the end of his time with a Land Rover Discovery long-termer.

Meanwhile, Matt Prior finds himself surprised by a 25-year-old Lexus, which prompts a thought on whether the progress of cars has slowed in recent years.

Used cars

Oliver Young recommends the Ford Galaxy MPV as the nearly-new buy of the week, while Mark Pearson makes the case for the BMW M135i as this week’s cult hero.

