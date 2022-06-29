Autocar magazine 13 July 2022: on sale now

Audi's step towards an electric future continues with the arrival of the hottest Audi RS3 we've ever seen: an all-electric variant with a new platform, the most advanced technology available and a 435-mile range.
The model is due to go on sale in 2027, and will top the model's range.
We’ve got all the details in the newest issue of Autocar.
News
Meanwhile, a TVR revival may finally be on the cards as production of the Griffith looks close to starting. The firm is also planning three new EVs.
Elsewhere, we sit down with Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, who explains just how important the Alpine A110 will remain to the firm ahead of the shift to electric vehicles.
Reviews
Are you a millionaire who as a youngster idolised Stirling Moss? Now you can live the dream, thanks to Jaguar’s Classic team. The Jaguar C-Type Contiunation leads our first drives section this week.
