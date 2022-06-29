BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 13 July 2022: on sale now

This week: Audi's EV RS3 range-topper, TVRs revival plans and the Range Rover takes on our in-depth roadtest
6 July 2022

Audi's step towards an electric future continues with the arrival of the hottest Audi RS3 we've ever seen: an all-electric variant with a new platform, the most advanced technology available and a 435-mile range. 

The model is due to go on sale in 2027, and will top the model's range. 

We’ve got all the details in the newest issue of Autocar.

Meanwhile, a TVR revival may finally be on the cards as production of the Griffith looks close to starting. The firm is also planning three new EVs.

Elsewhere, we sit down with Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, who explains just how important the Alpine A110 will remain to the firm ahead of the shift to electric vehicles. 

Are you a millionaire who as a youngster idolised Stirling Moss? Now you can live the dream, thanks to Jaguar’s Classic team. The Jaguar C-Type Contiunation leads our first drives section this week. 

Meanwhile, we’ve got behind the wheel of the Kia Niro plug-in hybrid - the new PHEV offers more EV range, bolder looks and new tech, but will that be enough to prise the competition? 

We've also driven the Lightyear 0, a solar-powered electric vehicle, the Nissan Qashqai e-Power, and much more.

Features

Is the new Toyota Aygo X just a city car dressed up as a rugged crossover, or does its raised ride height and chunky plastic bodywork hint at a proper little off-roader? Matt Prior takes it off the beaten track to find out.

Jim Holder visits Romans International, one of the most respected high-end UK car dealers, and John Evans goes behind the scenes of the Beaulieu motor museum. 

Opinions

Matt Prior chats about oversized cars, while Steve Cropley shares his experience after a few days in the new Land Rover Discovery. 

Used cars

Our used car team believes the Toyota MR2 deserves more credit than it gets in the cheap roadster market, and we recommend the BMW X7 as the week's best used car purchase. 

