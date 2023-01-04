BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 11 January: on sale now

BMW's reborn 3 Series, testing the 838bhp Pagani Huayra R, should car companies be going vegan?
4 January 2023

In this week’s Autocar, read about the reborn BMW 3 Series, a road test of the Citroen Ami and our investigation into whether car makers are harming the planet by going vegan. 

News

We’re all about crucial concepts in this week’s news. Starting with BMW’s Dee concept, launched at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we reveal its all-new platform and space-age tech. Next, Volkswagen is making an assault on Tesla's back garden with the ID 7, a new rival to the American elite, and why Peugeot's Inception concept represents a new era for the French brand. 

Reviews

First up, we’re testing the gloriously unnecessary Pagani Huayra R, a stripped-back, £2.3 million track-only hypercar that shares virtually nothing with the regular Huayra. We’re then off to Shanghai testing the new Ora Lightning Cat, another quirky feline creation from the brand and its first four-door saloon. For road test #5606, the Citroen Ami gets put through its paces - is this tiny Citroen the future of urban motoring? 

Features

Two heavyweight German sports cars are the subject of one of our page-turning features this week - the Mercedes SL55 AMG and Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. Can the Porsche’s fine-tuned talent surpass the Merc of many hats?

Next, we ask how well suited a small car is to everyday life and adventurous journeys in our test of the Suzuki Ignis, before investigating whether cars using vegan leather are doing more harm to the environment than we might think. 

Opinion

Matt Prior explores the radical departure from regular design that is the BMW Dee and admits his guilty pleasure of configuring Caterham Seven’s on the company website. 

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley considers the highs and lows of modern car names, before becoming staggered with the weight difference between his two long-term Vauxhall Astras, and why he spent so much time with a Renault Zoe over Christmas.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

