Autocar magazine 10 August 2022: on sale now

Porsche has finally done it; making a Cayman RS by taking the stellar 718 Cayman chassis and stuffing a 911 GT3 engine in behind the driver.
On paper, those ingredients should make for an all-time classic performance car. But how does it stack up in reality? To find out, we pitted one against two bona-fide classics, the BMW M3 GTS and the Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series.
You can find out how the Porsche got on in the latest issue of Autocar.
News
Elsewhere, we look at Alfa Romeo’s next wave of cars including a sports car, saloon and SUV, as well as how it plans to differentiate itself in the EV era.
We’ve also got everything you need to know about the 1160bhp V10-powered Rodin FZero track car, as well as the possibility of a track-only DS E-Tense model.
Reviews
