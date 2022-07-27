BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 10 August 2022: on sale now
Bentley Batur: new Mulliner car to arrive on 21 August

Autocar magazine 10 August 2022: on sale now

This week: A shoot-out between three souped-up sports cars, plus Alfa Romeo’s next sports car
Porsche has finally done it; making a Cayman RS by taking the stellar 718 Cayman chassis and stuffing a 911 GT3 engine in behind the driver.

On paper, those ingredients should make for an all-time classic performance car. But how does it stack up in reality? To find out, we pitted one against two bona-fide classics, the BMW M3 GTS and the Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series.

You can find out how the Porsche got on in the latest issue of Autocar.

News

Elsewhere, we look at Alfa Romeo’s next wave of cars including a sports car, saloon and SUV, as well as how it plans to differentiate itself in the EV era.

We’ve also got everything you need to know about the 1160bhp V10-powered Rodin FZero track car, as well as the possibility of a track-only DS E-Tense model.

Apart from the aforementioned Porsche Cayman RS shoot-out, we’ve also driven the £1.7m Ferrari Daytona SP3 at Le Mans. Combining the LaFerrari’s carbon tub with the 812 Competizione’s 6.5-litre V12 seems like a winning recipe, but does it justify the stratospheric price tag?

We also get hands-on experience with a prototype of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV, as well as Paul Stephens’ 993R restomod.

Meanwhile, the flagship Porsche 911 Turbo S also undertakes our full road test to see whether it can match the Audi R8 and Ferrari Roma as a GT car.

Features

EVs are now all over our roads, yet remain a rarity at the track. Steve Cropley meets Tevo, the Tesla tuners aiming to change that with their series of Model 3 modifications. Follow him as he samples an example in the 2022 Abingdon Car-nival Sprint, a point-to-point race against the clock on two courses.

Meanwhile, John Evans visits Platts Garage in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. It’s one of the few remaining fuel stations where you can save yourself the hassle of filling up your car, by getting somebody else to do it.

Opinions

Steve Cropley reflects on the 2022 Festival of the Unexceptional and the surprising age of many of its entrants, while Matt Prior laments the sale of Alpina to BMW.

Used cars

Mark Pearson takes the reins of our used pages this week, recommending the Mercedes E-Class coupé as a suave nearly-new buy. Meanwhile, the Honda CR-Z features as this week’s cult hero, with swish looks and surprising fuel efficiency. 

