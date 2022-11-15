Autocar product test: Which leather cleaner is best?

Leather cleaner can transform the look and feel of older leather interiors, and help to keep leather feeling supple and ageing well, too. But there’s a broad range of products out there offering to do just that, so which one’s best?

We had a tired but serviceable 20-year old leather interior to test out products on, complete in a pale grey finish that shows up grime and stains quite badly, and we also had a well used leatherette interior to see how the products fared on faux leather.

We followed the application process detailed by each product manufacturer, and used the product’s specific applicators if they were supplied with them. Otherwise, it was a job for a clean microfibre or sponge. We assessed how easily the product removes dirt and general tarnish, as well as how good the leather feels and smells afterwards.

As ever, we also take into account the costs involved.

So, who came out on top?

Best buy - Leather Repair Company Deep Leather Cleaner and Conditioner

Price: £26.95 (1000ml)

Applicators included? Yes

The Leather Repair Company supplies its leather cleaner as a package with a 500ml bottle of cleaner and 500ml of conditioner. It foams up nicely and shows results almost immediately as you work the foamy cleaner into the upholstery. It even works well around awkward seams and stitching, especially if you use a brush to really work it in as the instructions suggest, and we found it just as effective on leatherette.

Most stubborn stains also came off without too much effort and, even if you don’t use the conditioner (which we’re not reviewing here), the leather feels supple and smells of proper, old-fashioned leather. It’s not the cheapest, but for the quantity and quality of product that you do get, this is our favourite choice whether you’re looking to refresh a grubby interior or simply maintain some already good condition leather.

Autocar says: 5 stars