Volvo confirms EX30 entry-level EV will be revealed in June

Volvo will reveal its new entry-level electric car, now confirmed to take the name EX30, on 7 June. The EX30 has been designed around the subscription ownership model in a bid to help the firm win over a younger audience.

With sales set to kick off in November, the EX30 – Volvo’s smallest production model yet – will sit below the existing Volvo XC40 Recharge in the firm’s growing line-up of electric SUVs, which is now headed by the recently revealed EX90

The Jeep Avenger rival will champion the subscription ownership model to make it more affordable to Generation Z buyers – people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s – according to Volvo CEO Jim Rowan.

He added that subscriptions allow the brand to “talk to new customers”, having previously said Volvo “has never really spoken to that young demographic”.

Volvo said: “It’s a car that will be crucial to our strategic ambitions in shaping the future of mobility and becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030.”

Autocar recently reported that the company will ensure monthly payments are set at a “reasonably low cost”.

The new model will use a modified version of parent Geely’s SEA architecture. At the launch, Rowan hinted that the compact model will be aimed at “city driving for first-time buyers”.

With the EX30 sitting firmly in one of the fastest-growing segments, it will be key to Volvo achieving its target of selling 1.2 million cars annually by the middle of the decade, with half of those fully electric models.

Although the preview images confirm the model will retain traditional Volvo cues, it will feature bolder styling elements to help win over a younger audience. Much like the EX90, it will take the form of a higher-riding crossover but with sleeker bodywork to maximise the aerodynamic efficiency. It is also possible the model could eventually spawn a coupé-SUV offshoot similar to the C40 Recharge.