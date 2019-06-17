Volkswagen ID 3: charging details of EV hatch revealed

In early May, Volkswagen claimed to have received 15,000 pre-orders in a week, with the greatest demand in Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden. Each country has received an allocation of ID 3 models, although it is not known how many of those intended for the UK have been pre-ordered.
Initial problems with Volkswagen's IT systems struggling to keep up with heavy traffic from users were shortly rectified.
The Golf-sized ID 3 will be officially launched at this year's Frankfurt motor show, after which those who have pre-booked a First edition will be able to firm up their order. Orders for the general ID 3 production run will also start then.
The first production car to launch using the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB electric architecture, the ID 3 will be offered with three different battery sizes, and Volkswagen says the entry-level version will cost less than €30,000 (£25,500) in Germany.
Opinion: how the Volkswagen ID 3 got its name
Volkswagen says the ID 3's name comes from the firm's internal nomenclature for the compact A-segment, and the new model's opening of the third major chapter in the brand's history, after the Beetle and Golf. The title also "signals the potential for expansion" into bigger and smaller models in the future.
Volkswagen sales boss Jürgen Stackmann said that the start of ID pre-booking ushered in “the third major chapter of strategic importance in the history of our brand, following the Beetle and the Golf”. He added: “With the ID 3, we are making the electric car fit for mass mobility.”
Stackmann said that the ID 3 represented a "major milestone" for Volkswagen, adding: "The world is currently in a process of transformation. Volkswagen is not only part of, but is also shaping, this transformation.
"We are pursuing a focused powertrain strategy. Volkswagen has opted consistently for the battery-electric drive system. This is currently the most efficient technology for reducing CO2 emissions and meeting the ambitious CO2 reduction targets. E-mobility will become our lead technology."
The ID range is understood to be planned to run from one to 10, with the numbers replacing the titles given to previously seen concepts: the ID Crozz SUV, Vizzion saloon, Buzz MPV and van and Roomzz luxury SUV. Autocar has also revealed the firm is working on an entry-level 'people's car'.
Volkswagen says the ID 3 First edition will be priced at under €40,000 (£34,000) in Germany, with customers in the UK required to pay a £750 deposit. UK pricing details have yet to be confirmed, and the pre-booking will only be open for the 30,000 special editions, although those who secure a slot can cancel their order with a full refund. The UK is one of the "key" markets for the car, alongside Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and France.
Customers who pre-book an ID 3 will be able to order their cars after it is launched at this year’s Frankfurt motor show in September. Those orders will become binding in April 2020, with customers able to cancel and obtain a full refund until then.
The First edition will be offered in a choice of four colours and three versions, all featuring large wheel rims. There will also be three trim levels - First, First Plus and First Max – although only the Plus trim will be offered in the UK. This will feature "extensive" comfort features including voice control, a navigation system, exterior IQ lighting and a bi-colour exterior and interior design.
Figures
IF they plan to make 100k car in the first 6 months give or take a couple of months why slash production rate by 40% for the following years?
All important charge rate is a bit disappointing too.
3k loss per unit
Bound to drain VWs P&L even further.
This car will assure VW will burn 3k per unit sold.
Not good for a manufacturer already way behind competitors such as PSA and Renault.
VWs operating margin hovers around 3,5%.
PSA an astonishing 8,5%.
The latter is much more efficient while offering similar quality. If not better.
3k per car, wow
To know those figures for a car that won't even be made for another year you must be pretty high up in the accounts department at VAG.
Dimensions?
At 4100mm long, it will be 158mm shorter than a Golf, not 155 longer. The other dimensions are off compared to the VW UK website, but not by much. It is closer to the Polo in length, which is a good thing. The Golf has swollen too much over the years. Smaller cars are better for the environment, electric cars are better for the environment. Unfortunately small electric cars are rare, massive has been the main choice. Thankfully that is changing, at least a bit.
Dimensions
How are "electric cars better for the environment"? Recent studies by German authorities conclude they are slightly better than petrol but worse than diesel. There seems to be a prevailing view - particularly among very dim politicians who just believe what the last person screamed at them - that electricity comes from some form of magic tree and the lithium that most batteries are made from is a harmless little bunny of a thing. Very, very far from the truth.
johnfaganwilliams wrote:
Someone else was telling me they heard that, where did you read/hear it ? Studies I ve read before said electric was slightly better than ICE.
It is magic
If the electricity comes from wind or solar. I'm not diminishing the impact of battery chemistry, but if electric cars had been the mainstream, would we now be talking about developing combustion engines as a viable alternative?
Environment?
So diesel cars are better for the environment then? Try telling to the city dweller with a lung full of NOx
Size?
Those numbers don't add up as the stated length of 4100mm is less than the current Golf not more.
Why the price?
Can anyone please explain the monstrous pricing of these cars?
Surely ICE drivetrain is more complex and expensive than electric motors and batteries, even with the clever software?
These things are in no tangible way better than a small petrol car, except for less polluting (at the car) and cheaper to run, for now. How can they justify £34,000 for that?
What have I missed?
