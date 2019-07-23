Revised BMW 5 Series to get bold design updates for 2020

Prototypes of the executive model have been testing ahead of its launch next year
by Greg Kable
23 July 2019

Prototypes of the facelifted BMW 5 Series have begun testing on public roads ahead of a planned introduction in mid-2020.

Although it's still heavily disguised, the updated executive model will clearly receive a bolder look in keeping with styling developments brought to both the latest 3 Series and facelifted 7 Series.

The move is part of a broader strategy at BMW that aims to give each model its own individual appearance.

Among the new design elements expected to be brought to the 5 Series are a more prominent kidney grille, redesigned headlights and a more heavily structured front bumper that incorporates newly designed air vents, including vertical air curtain ducts at the outer edges.

Changes at the rear are likely to be less significant, although the plastic wrap adorning the spied prototypes hints at styling revisions to the tail-lights, rear bumper, tailpipes and area around the numberplate.

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series has been the go-to mid-sized executive saloon, and G30 generation brings 7 Series luxury limo quality to the class, but is it still the best?

Driven this week

  • DS 3 Crossback 2019 road test review - hero front
    19 July 2019
    Car review
    DS 3 Crossback
    French premium brand gets PSA’s new supermini platform first. Does it deliver...
  • BMW 318d front three quarters on the road
    18 July 2019
    First Drive
    BMW 3 Series 318d Sport auto 2019 UK review
    Entry-level diesel is likeable addition to range but doesn't live up to...
  • MG ZS EV 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    17 July 2019
    First Drive
    MG ZS EV 2019 review
    Cheap, spacious and all-round endearing electric version of MG's ZS soft...

Inside, the 5 Series is expected to receive new digital instrument graphics as well as a revised central display housing the infotainment functions.

Today’s 5 Series will get BMW’s latest iDrive 7.0 operating system as part of a running change from this month onwards, suggesting the 2020 model will carry this on until the introduction of an iDrive 7.5 system in the eighth-generation 5 Series model due in 2023.  

The prototype shown here is propelled by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, shown by the mandatory identification on its front doors as well as the flap for the charging port integrated into the front-left wing.

The current G30 5 Series is already sold with a plug-in hybrid setup in the 530e. This has a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor developing a combined 248bhp and providing an electric-only driving range of up to 40 miles.

As part of a push to take its plug-in hybrid drivelines into the performance car class, BMW is said to be planning a new 545e model running the same set-up as the 745e. This would use a more powerful turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine and electric motor making a combined 388bhp and yielding an electric-only range of up to 36 miles.

In further developments, BMW plans to equip all petrol engines with a particulate filter, while the diesels will receive new selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, according to Munich sources.

Comments
6

TS7

23 July 2019

..."a more prominent kidney grille". AKA, how to uglify a once handsome car.

Cenuijmu

23 July 2019
TS7 wrote:

..."a more prominent kidney grille". AKA, how to uglify a once handsome car.

I didn't even read the article  as the title " a bold new look " told me all I needed to know.

 

jer

23 July 2019

Legacy get worse by each new model. But people keep buying em so maybe its just me. Just a thought given how exterior design is pretty average thesr days shouldnt the IDrive drsigners and coders be appearing at shows and in magazine pages, They'd need a wardrobe makeover though!

Peter Cavellini

23 July 2019

 This doesn’t look vastly different from before, it looks a little taller, more headroom inside I guess, the Boot opening looks like it’s going to be awkward to fit large stuff in like Suitcases for instance, but I’m sure it’ll drive just as well as it’s competitors........

Peter Cavellini.

Torque Stear

23 July 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 This doesn’t look vastly different from before, it looks a little taller, more headroom inside I guess, the Boot opening looks like it’s going to be awkward to fit large stuff in like Suitcases for instance, but I’m sure it’ll drive just as well as it’s competitors........

This is a facelift, moving the roof line would be significant change to the press plant and glass.

The costs of doing this during a mid model life cycle facelift would be excessive, akin to those of developing an estate version of a car.

alisaturner

23 July 2019

