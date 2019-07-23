Revised BMW 5 Series to get bold design updates for 2020

Prototypes of the facelifted BMW 5 Series have begun testing on public roads ahead of a planned introduction in mid-2020.
Although it's still heavily disguised, the updated executive model will clearly receive a bolder look in keeping with styling developments brought to both the latest 3 Series and facelifted 7 Series.
The move is part of a broader strategy at BMW that aims to give each model its own individual appearance.
Among the new design elements expected to be brought to the 5 Series are a more prominent kidney grille, redesigned headlights and a more heavily structured front bumper that incorporates newly designed air vents, including vertical air curtain ducts at the outer edges.
Changes at the rear are likely to be less significant, although the plastic wrap adorning the spied prototypes hints at styling revisions to the tail-lights, rear bumper, tailpipes and area around the numberplate.
Join the debate
TS7
I think the only thing of interest/concern here is...
..."a more prominent kidney grille". AKA, how to uglify a once handsome car.
Cenuijmu
TS7 wrote:
I didn't even read the article as the title " a bold new look " told me all I needed to know.
jer
Adrian van Hoydonks
Legacy get worse by each new model. But people keep buying em so maybe its just me. Just a thought given how exterior design is pretty average thesr days shouldnt the IDrive drsigners and coders be appearing at shows and in magazine pages, They'd need a wardrobe makeover though!
Peter Cavellini
Little changes.......
This doesn’t look vastly different from before, it looks a little taller, more headroom inside I guess, the Boot opening looks like it’s going to be awkward to fit large stuff in like Suitcases for instance, but I’m sure it’ll drive just as well as it’s competitors........
Peter Cavellini.
Torque Stear
Peter Cavellini wrote:
This is a facelift, moving the roof line would be significant change to the press plant and glass.
The costs of doing this during a mid model life cycle facelift would be excessive, akin to those of developing an estate version of a car.
alisaturner
Nice Model
It looks amazing. Thanks for sharing the information about this car. wholesale tablet
Add your comment