New hybrid-only 2023 Nissan X-Trail to be revealed in September

The next-generation Nissan X-Trail, which has been officially detailed in Japan, will have its UK-market offering officially revealed in September.

Expected to launch in mainland Europe and the UK early next year, Nissan will give full pricing and specifications at a digital launch on 6 September - with the car set to go hybrid-only.

But buyers have already had a glimpse of what is in store. Last year it was shown in full for the first time at the Shanghai motor show, the brand's largest European-market SUV once again shares the bulk of its exterior and interior design with the US-market Rogue, which it has followed onto a heavily updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-C crossover platform - as used by the Nissan Qashqai.

That means it is offered with Nissan's new E-Power hybrid drivetrain, a system that differs from a conventional hybrid powertrain in that a petrol engine features but is used exclusively to charge a battery, which in turn powers an electric motor connected to the front axle.

Here, the set-up comprises a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a front-mounted electric motor for a total output of 188bhp and has the same 'e-Pedal' one-pedal operational ability as the all-electric Nissan Leaf, offering enhanced efficiency and lower emissions than the range of pure-petrol and diesel engines used by the previous car.

Unlike the Nissan Qashqai E-Power, the X-Trail will also offer Nissan's e-4orce electrified four-wheel drive system, which adds a secondary electric motor on the rear axle to offer a claimed "huge leap in acceleration, cornering and braking performance". As in the electric Nissan Ariya SUV, e-4orce is capable of quickly varying the distribution of torque between the front and rear axles to maximise cornering grip and stability.