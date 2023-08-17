New electric cars for 2023 and beyond

Electric vehicles (EVs) have never been more popular: over the first six months of 2023, more EVs were sold in the UK than hybrids, plug-in hybrids or diesel cars. And there are a slew of new electric cars coming soon, later on in 2023 and well into 2024.

If you’re looking to join those making the switch to an EV, the good news is that there’s much more selection available than ever before, from cut-price hatchbacks like the MG 4 to continent-crushing limousines such as the BMW i7.

And that variety is only growing by the day, with new brands and industrial giants alike setting their sights on a slice of the electric pie.

Electric cars arriving in September 2023

Jeep Avenger

The overall winner of the prestigious Car of the Year award, the Avenger is a tremendous little crossover. It will be offered initially with a 154bhp, 192lb ft motor driving the front wheels, with a 51kWh battery that's good for a 249-mile range, but a petrol Jeep Avenger is also en route. It’s also surprisingly flexible off road, considering it was developed with the city in mind, offering 20deg approach, 20deg breakover and 32deg departure angles. Prices start from £35,700.

Jeep Avenger review

Volkswagen ID 3 facelift

VW didn’t quite get it right the first time with the ID 3. It arrived with numerous software glitches and the interior wasn’t quite up to the standard you would expect of an equivalent Golf, sullying what could have been a class-leader. The German giant has listened to criticism, though, accelerating the car’s facelift in order to address those criticisms and boost its appeal against an ever-larger list of rivals.

Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive

Electric cars arriving in October 2023

Abarth 500e Convertible

The Abarth 500e Convertible isn’t a drop-top in the conventional sense: it has a landaulet-style roof that retains the hatchback’s pillars, meaning there’s no discernible penalty to rigidity. That means it’s just as fun to throw down a good country road as its tin-top sibling, if not more so, thanks to the additional airiness you get with the roof folded down. Sure, it’s £3000 more, but it also has stronger predicted residual values, so it’s not as costly an upgrade as you might think.

Abarth 500e Convertible review

BMW i5

Munich’s beloved 5 Series premium saloon is set to become even more refined in next-generation guise, thanks to the addition of electric powertrains. Two versions of the i5 will be offered: the rear-wheel drive eDrive40, with 335bhp, and the four-wheel drive M60 xDrive, with 593bhp. Each receives an 81.2kWh lithium-ion battery, allowing the more efficient eDrive40 to deliver a claimed range of 296-362 miles per charge.