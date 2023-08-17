BACK TO ALL NEWS
New electric cars for 2023 and beyond

We highlight and detail the new electric cars that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
17 August 2023

Electric vehicles (EVs) have never been more popular: over the first six months of 2023, more EVs were sold in the UK than hybrids, plug-in hybrids or diesel cars. And there are a slew of new electric cars coming soon, later on in 2023 and well into 2024.

If you’re looking to join those making the switch to an EV, the good news is that there’s much more selection available than ever before, from cut-price hatchbacks like the MG 4 to continent-crushing limousines such as the BMW i7.

And that variety is only growing by the day, with new brands and industrial giants alike setting their sights on a slice of the electric pie.

Electric cars arriving in September 2023

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger front quarter tracking

The overall winner of the prestigious Car of the Year award, the Avenger is a tremendous little crossover. It will be offered initially with a 154bhp, 192lb ft motor driving the front wheels, with a 51kWh battery that's good for a 249-mile range, but a petrol Jeep Avenger is also en route. It’s also surprisingly flexible off road, considering it was developed with the city in mind, offering 20deg approach, 20deg breakover and 32deg departure angles. Prices start from £35,700.

Jeep Avenger review

Volkswagen ID 3 facelift

Volkswagen ID 3 facelift front

VW didn’t quite get it right the first time with the ID 3. It arrived with numerous software glitches and the interior wasn’t quite up to the standard you would expect of an equivalent Golf, sullying what could have been a class-leader. The German giant has listened to criticism, though, accelerating the car’s facelift in order to address those criticisms and boost its appeal against an ever-larger list of rivals.

Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive

Electric cars arriving in October 2023

Abarth 500e Convertible

Abarth 500e Convertible driving front

The Abarth 500e Convertible isn’t a drop-top in the conventional sense: it has a landaulet-style roof that retains the hatchback’s pillars, meaning there’s no discernible penalty to rigidity. That means it’s just as fun to throw down a good country road as its tin-top sibling, if not more so, thanks to the additional airiness you get with the roof folded down. Sure, it’s £3000 more, but it also has stronger predicted residual values, so it’s not as costly an upgrade as you might think.

Abarth 500e Convertible review

BMW i5

BMW i5 front Goodwood Festival of Speed

Munich’s beloved 5 Series premium saloon is set to become even more refined in next-generation guise, thanks to the addition of electric powertrains. Two versions of the i5 will be offered: the rear-wheel drive eDrive40, with 335bhp, and the four-wheel drive M60 xDrive, with 593bhp. Each receives an 81.2kWh lithium-ion battery, allowing the more efficient eDrive40 to deliver a claimed range of 296-362 miles per charge.

BMW i5 review

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric prototype front driving

Much like its sibling, the Kia Niro EV, the Kona Electric is a solid all-rounder at a competitive price. There’s a lot to like, including the notable increase in interior quality compared with the old Kona Electric, as well as the improved practicality. It isn’t exactly an inspiring car to drive, but we would challenge you to name a circa-£35k electric crossover that is.

Hyundai Kona Electric review

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Vauxhall Corsa Electric front

More efficient motors and a larger 51kWh battery mean the facelifted Corsa Electric (née Corsa-e) is now capable of driving up to 246 miles between charges. Prices for a 134bhp version start from £32,445, while the 154bhp variant costs £38,585 –  significantly more than the rival Renault Zoe.

New 2023 Vauxhall Corsa range topped by £38,585 EV

Electric cars arriving in November 2023

Kia EV9

Kia EV9 front driving

Kia’s most expensive and luxurious car to date is a flexible family hauler, available with a six- or seven-seat interior layout. Prices start from £64,955, which gets you a seven-seater with a 336-mile range and a 200bhp motor driving the rear axle. Early signs point to it being a highly credible rival to Germany’s best.

Kia EV9 review

Volkswagen ID 7

Volkswagen ID 7 front

Volkswagen’s latest electric car sits in a class almost of its own: it’s set to be significantly cheaper than the BMW i5 mentioned earlier, at roughly £50,000, yet offer similar proportions and a significantly greater range of 382 miles. Deliveries are expected to begin in November, following production delays as VW scales back EV production. A high-performance GTX version will follow next year.

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype

Electric cars arriving in December 2023

Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB

Volkswagen ID Buzz long-wheelbase front driving

VW's modern iteration of the Samba Bus comes as a seven-seat MPV powered by a newly upgraded 282bhp rear electric motor, as well as a larger 85kWh battery. It has the largest panoramic glass sunroof yet produced by the German firm, with a retro-inspired appearance similar to the standard ID Buzz. It's due on sale in the UK by the end of 2023, with a Cargo commercial van derivative also planned. 

New Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB gets 7 seats, 355bhp GTX variant

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre front driving

With this 577bhp EV, Rolls-Royce has attracted new customers with a level of interest that even CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös was "surprised” by. Series production will begin in September and first deliveries are set to start before the end of 2023.

Rolls-Royce Spectre review

Electric cars worth waiting for in 2024

Audi Q6 E-tron

Audi Q6 E-tron camouflaged front driving

The first model based on the Volkswagen Group’s new PPE architecture finally arrives next year, having been delayed several times due to software trouble. It’ll offer an official range of more than 372 miles, said Audi, and will charge at up to 270kW. Early signs are that it’s a spacious, comfortable and refined cruiser, as befits its expected price between £60,000 and £70,000.

Audi Q6 E-tron review

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring front driving

The Spring will become the UK’s cheapest full-size electric car when it goes on sale next summer, arriving from China with significant design and technology upgrades to help it fend off competition from newer, European-designed EVs.

Dacia Spring review

Fiat Topolino

Fiat Topolino front

Take a Citroën Ami, inject a dose of ‘la dolce vita’ and you get the new Topolino. Created to “make young people fall in love with the cars again”, it’s available in only one colour and can be purchased with nightclub-style ropes in place of traditional doors. Prices will start north of £8000.

2024 Fiat Topolino to launch in UK as Citroën Ami twin

Fiat 600e

Deliveries for Fiat's electric crossover will start in early 2024. Prices will kick off from £32,995, only around £1000 more than the smaller electric Fiat 500. The official range is 249 miles and the car will sit on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger. It will also come with a hybrid variant, which will start from £30,000.

New Fiat 600e brings 249-mile range for £32,995

Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean side driving

Suffer from range anxiety? The Fisker Ocean is the car for you, thanks to its 113kWh Hyper Range battery pack, which allows you to drive a whopping 440 miles between charges – more than any other electric SUV on sale. It’s priced at a hair under £61,000 in launch-spec Extreme guise.

Fisker Ocean review

Ford Explorer

Ford Explorer driving up Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb

The Ford Explorer was originally due to arrive this autumn, but has been pushed back to summer 2024 to ensure compliance with a new technical standard for EV batteries. When it arrives, it’ll mark the start of a new era for Ford of Europe, taking on a more explicitly American identity.

New Ford Explorer launch delayed to mid-2024

Honda e:Ny1

Ny1 front driving

Honda’s second electric car might look like the petrol-powered HR-V, but it couldn’t be more different underneath. It packs a 68.8kWh battery offering 256 miles of range and is driven by a front-mounted motor that makes 201bhp and 229lb ft. Prices will start at £44,995, which is higher than for the Tesla Model Y.

Honda e:Ny1 review 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N front driving

Hyundai's track-honed, 641bhp mega-hatch is the first production EV to be breathed on by its N division, the team behind the acclaimed i20 N and i30 N petrol hot hatches. Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it promises to "electrify the passion of driving" with a bespoke four-wheel-drive powertrain that can simulate a highly strung combustion engine – with all the noises to boot.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review

Maserati Granturismo Folgore

Maserati Granturismo Fologre front driving

The new Maserati Granturismo might just be the car to dethrone the Porsche Taycan as the performance EV of choice: its tri-motor set-up provides four-wheel drive and a combined output of 751bhp.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore review

Mini Cooper Electric

Mini Cooper Electric 2024 front

Mini is going back to its roots with this one, optimising the popular hatchback’s interior packaging with shorter overhangs, a longer wheelbase and a wider track. The retro inspiration continues inside the new Mini, with a large central touchscreen positioned in place of the 1959 original’s rev counter.

Electric Mini Cooper reborn with radical interior and 250-mile range

Peugeot e-3008

Brand-new electric Peugeot SUV takes on a fastback design inspired by the Peugeot 408. The French company touts a 435-mile range for the car, which will also spawn a dual-motor four-wheel-drive model. Inside, it'll feature Peugeot's latest version of its i-Cockpit, including a 21in curved LED screen. UK deliveries are pencilled in for February 2024.

Peugeot e-3008 pairs bold redesign with 435-mile range

Polestar 5

Polestar 5 prototype front quarter

The Swedish firm's new-fangled 872bhp electric GT debuted in prototype form at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed with a striking, aero-optimised exterior design and minimalist interior. A full unveiling is expected in early 2024 and deliveries later in the year.

First ride: 2024 Polestar 5 prototype review

Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV prototype front

Powered by a 100kWh battery or an optional 93kWh unit (providing 314 miles of range), the electric Macan’s 800V architecture allows maximum charging rates exceeding 270kW. It receives a pair of electric motors, one per axle, yielding power outputs of up to 603bhp and 738lb ft. Expect deliveries in 2024, followed by a slew of Porsche EVs scheduled over the following years.

2024 Porsche Macan EV to bring 603bhp and 100kWh battery

Range Rover EV

Range Rover electric front render

Land Rover's first battery-electric car will become available to order later this year and arrive by the end of 2024. Billed as "the world's first electric luxury SUV", it promises to be recognisable as a Range Rover in its approach to luxury, usability and refinement.

Orders to open for battery-electric Range Rover later this year

Renault 5

Renault 5 concept front

Renault's smallest electric car is being developed with enjoyment at its core, from that charming retro design to a chassis aimed at maximising handling enjoyment. It will also spawn a performance variant called the Alpine A290 sibling, which will receive a series of bespoke tweaks aimed at further improving handling.

Renault 5 platform targets keen dynamics, low cost

Vauxhall Crossland

Vauxhall Crossland test mule front driving

The next-generation Vauxhall Crossland will introduce an electric version, in keeping with the ‘multi-energy’ approach of the Astra, Corsa and Mokka. Spy shots suggest it’ll be a larger, more rugged-looking proposition and it is expected to share the e-CMP platform with the Avenger (see September, above) as well as the Citroën ë-C4 and Peugeot e-2008.

Bigger, bolder Vauxhall Crossland to launch with EV in 2024

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30 front

Volvo's entry-level compact crossover will be a “cornerstone” of its reinvention as an electric-only manufacturer by helping to attract new, younger customers. The Jeep Avenger and Smart #1 rival is available to order in the UK now, priced from £33,795. Subscription packages will start at £579 per month, with customer deliveries due to start early 2024.

New Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be coming to UK

Volvo EX90

Volvo's flagship electric car will start from around £100,000, comes with seven seats and will offer variants capable of covering up to 364 miles between charges. There will even be a version with more than 500bhp. Production was slated for 2023 but it's been pushed back to give developers longer to test software.

Volvo EX90 rallies against 'super annoying' driver monitoring

Dozza 17 August 2023

£33k for a 134bhp Corsa or £33k for a 268bhp Volvo. Anyone who buys the Corsa is a fool. Autotrader has low mileage 2 year old Corsa-e models for half that price. 

LP in Brighton 29 April 2023

There is unlimited choice for those who want 400 horsepower plus and with a £50k or more to spare. But no choice at all for those who need something sensible and affordable.

Having lots of power simply allows batteries to be discharged quicker and what's the point of having so much performance when our roads are so congested and speed limited? 

EVs have so much potential, but I don't see them gaining mass popularity until the industry aligns itself to our needs.     

 

xxxx 27 July 2023
LP in Brighton wrote:

There is unlimited choice for those who want 400 horsepower plus and with a £50k or more to spare. But no choice at all for those who need something sensible and affordable.

No choice at all you say for under 50k, what rubbish anti BEV you write.

autoindustryinsider 11 January 2023

A couple of things I can take from this list: 1) there's seemingly no new EV products coming from a UK factory, 2) all EV cars being launched are north of £30,000, 3) they look either bland or just awful.

