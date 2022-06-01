New 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC is all-hybrid Audi Q5 rival

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC has been revealed, featuring marginally larger dimensions, a more luxurious interior, and a new range of engine options, including three new plug-in hybrid drivetrains – all claimed to provide it with an electric range of over 62 miles.

Since the first generation of the luxury SUV was launched in 2015, Mercedes-Benz has seen global sales of the GLC grow to almost 2 million - one of the German car maker’s strongest selling models.

Developed alongside the latest C-class, with which it shares a large part of its mechanical package and engine line-up, the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Jaguar F-pace rival is based on the latest incarnation of Mercedes-Benz’s MRA platform. It supports a more advanced electrical architecture than the platform used by its predecessor, providing the basis for a range of new features, including optional rear-wheel steering for the first time as well as the latest generation of driver assistance systems.

The styling of the new GLC is more evolutionary than revolutionary, with an appearance that updates the original with smoother surfacing and new detailing without straying too far from its predecessor.

As before, the new model will be offered with the choice of two bodystyles: the initial GLC SUV pictured here and a successor to the sportier Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, due out in 2023.

Key exterior cues include a larger grille and a more prominent three-pointed star up front. The headlamps (optional with Mercedes-Benz’s Digital Light function) are also reshaped, while the bumper gets greater structure than before.