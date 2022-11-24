BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai teams with Giugiaro to recreate 1974 Pony Coupe concept
Hyundai teams with Giugiaro to recreate 1974 Pony Coupe concept

Firms have revived a concept car that is believed to have been scrapped in the late 1970s
18 May 2023

Hyundai has recreated the Pony Coupé concept for 2023, almost 50 years after it was originally presented to crowds at the 1974 Turin motor show. 

The rear-wheel-drive coupé is powered by an 80bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and measures 4080mm long, 1560mm wide and 1210mm high - the exact specifications of the original. 

It was first revealed that Hyundai could revive the concept at the end of last year, with automotive design icons Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro tasked with recreating the original design. 

The Pony was the first car that Hyundai produced by itself, having previously assembled Ford Cortinas under licence. The design was contracted to Giugiaro’s Italdesign firm during one of his most prolific periods, slotting into the list between the Alfa Romeo Alfasud and the Mk1 Volkswagen Golf.

However, Hyundai was keen to have a more exciting version than the utilitarian hatchback for the 1974 Turin motor show, so it ordered Giugiaro to design a coupé version with the same floorplan and mechanical package.

The result was low, looked athletic and had the wedgy design language that buyers of the era had been trained to associate with sports cars.

The new concept perfectly replicates the Pony’s “origami-like” exterior, sleek roofline and wedge-shaped front end.

Its interior is also reminiscent of the 1974 original, with a minimalist design featuring a single-spoke steering wheel and slim, two-tone bucket seats. 

The prospect of the Pony Coupé was short-lived back in the 1970, it never making production due to “adverse global economic conditions".

Giugiaro later recycled many of the ideas behind it into what became the Delorean DMC-12.

As well as this new concept, the Pony lives on by inspiring the design of the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept – a hydrogen-fuelled ‘rolling lab’, as well as the Hyundai 45 concept that preceded the battery-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5. 

The recreated Pony Coupé – which comes at a time when Hyundai is taking a growing interest in its own history – is an exact replica, rather than a restomod, built as a one-off for Hyundai’s corporate collection. 

We’re told that the prospect of future collaborations based on some of Giugiaro’s other work for Hyundai is being actively considered. The Italian did the exteriors for all the company’s cars into the 1990s, so there's plenty of mutual history.

One other fascinating detail from Giugiaro, now a sprightly 84 years of age, is that Volkswagen originally planned to call the Mk1 Golf the Pony but lost out when Hyundai nabbed the moniker by launching its model first. 

Additional reporting by Mike Duff

MisterMR44 24 November 2022

It's the sort of car I would draw when I was a kid and got my first Helix pencil set with the ruler, protractor and compass all in that tin box...

scotty5 24 November 2022

The late 70's Hyundai Pony that I remember didn't look anything like that. I'd always thought it was the Stellar that was built on the Cortina platform - seem to remember the Pony as being smaller, almost an Escort rival if you like.

Just shows how far the brand has come - back in those days they were considered cheap rubbish.

martin_66 24 November 2022
When Giugiaro designed that he definitely had access to a pencil, a ruler and almost zero imagination.
Zeddy 24 November 2022
Yeah.
Whatever happened to "that guy" anyway?
martin_66 24 November 2022

He did design quite a few beautiful cars - various classic Maseratis, Lotus Esprit etc.  This one was just not one of his better efforts.

jason_recliner 24 November 2022
Yes to the ruler, no to lack of imagination. Cars were round and bulbous and soft. He was revolutionary.
martin_66 24 November 2022
jason_recliner wrote:

Yes to the ruler, no to lack of imagination. Cars were round and bulbous and soft. He was revolutionary.

Actually, you make a very good point.  That probably was a very revolutionary design back in the 70s, and actually looks very similar to the Delorean.  Imagine how different Hyundai could have been if they had actually put this design on sale instead of the dross they sold for so long!

jason_recliner 25 November 2022
martin_66 wrote:

jason_recliner wrote:

Yes to the ruler, no to lack of imagination. Cars were round and bulbous and soft. He was revolutionary.

Actually, you make a very good point.  That probably was a very revolutionary design back in the 70s, and actually looks very similar to the Delorean.  Imagine how different Hyundai could have been if they had actually put this design on sale instead of the dross they sold for so long!

