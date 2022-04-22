BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ferrari 812 successor due in 2024 retaining V12 power
UP NEXT
Radical Honda concept hints at total EV rethink

Ferrari 812 successor due in 2024 retaining V12 power

Next top-rung GT will use brand's most powerful V12 yet; suggestions e-fuels will come into play
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
22 April 2022

Ferrari is in the final stages of developing its long-awaited successor to the 812 Superfast, due in 2024 and set to be powered by an 800bhp-plus V12. 

Spotted on numerous occasions testing in Italy – initially dressed as a Roma but now wearing production-spec bodywork – Ferrari’s new grand tourer notably features a significantly extended bonnet, strongly hinting at the presence of the firm’s largest engine. 

The absence of high-voltage warning stickers or a visible charging port also suggests it will continue to be unassisted by electrification – as it is in the outgoing 812. 

Related articles

The Italian firm has long been vocal about keeping its 12-cylinder engine alive for its flagship cars, deploying it most recently in the Daytona SP3 supercar and Purosangue SUV, even as it ramps up its electrification initiative with the 296 and SF90 hybrids, and its first pure EV, due in 2025. 

Speaking to Autocar previously, Ferrari head of design Flavio Manzoni said: “I personally believe we have to fight for this engine. From a technology point of view, it’s not the most efficient. 

"A V8 turbo could make it better in terms of performance. But from an emotional point of view, it’s the best you can have.” 

The firm has yet to officially acknowledge these prototypes, but a source at the company recently hinted to Autocar that it will be launched in 2024: “If you look at the lifetime of the cars gone previously, that will give you a good idea to speculate when we will deliver a new car.” 

Ferrari launched the 812 in 2017, with the F12 arriving five years before and the 599 six years before that, suggesting the next instalment in the front-engined V12 GT lineage is due an imminent unveiling. 

Heavy camouflage has so far kept the design largely under wraps, although early signs indicate it will be an all-new proposition, rather than a major update of the 812. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ferrari 812 Superfast 2018 road test review hero front

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Is Maranello’s most powerful series-production road car yet also its most riveting - or do rivals from Aston Martin and Bentley deliver a better grand touring experience?

Read our review
Back to top

Visible cues include new-look headlight designs and reshaped quad-exit exhausts. But Ferrari will no doubt seek to make its GT an obvious relation to the new Purosangue SUV with a similar treatment at the front and rear ends, and muscular, elegant styling that points to its dual billing as a luxury GT that’s engineered to perform on track.

It will share its underpinnings with its front-engined siblings, the Roma and Purosangue, the latter of which is confirmed to receive a hybrid variant, potentially paving the way for its lower-slung sibling to follow suit.

Ferrari has announced no plans to electrify its V12 engine, with the 296 GTB and SF90 hybrids using a V6 and a V8, respectively. That means any electrified version of this new GT is likely to use one of the smaller engines. 

In 2022, the firm outlined plans for 40% of its sales to still be of pure-combustion cars by 2026, falling to 20% by the end of the decade. 

But earlier this year, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna suggested that Ferrari’s ICE cars could remain on sale for several years beyond that if the European Union allows e-fuel-powered cars to continue on sale after 2035.

Advertisement
Back to top

He hailed the expected exemption for e-fuel-powered cars as “very, very good for us – for us and for the world, I believe – because it gives life to a technology that still has a long way to go. There are many things that can be done in terms of efficiency, in terms of emissions.” 

However, Vigna stopped short of detailing what these emissions-reduction measures could be. Some reports suggest the V12 could finally be turbocharged (which would theoretically boost power and cut emissions) but Ferrari has never voiced any intention in this vein. 

Car Review
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari 812 Superfast 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

It also remains to be seen whether Ferrari intends to make its naturally aspirated V12 more powerful in its next iteration. 

The most potent version of the 812 – the track-focused Competizione – produces 819bhp, and the SP3 Daytona supercar ramps that up to 829bhp, making it the firm’s most powerful pure-combustion car yet – but no doubt any boost for the 812’s successor would take it past this point.

used Ferrari 812 Superfast cars for sale

Ferrari 812 Superfast 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£269,950
770miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 Superfast 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£254,950
999miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 Superfast 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£259,845
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 Superfast 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£259,850
1,584miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 Superfast 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£284,990
2,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 Superfast 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£238,900
2,150miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 SUPERFAST 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£224,950
2,290miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 Superfast 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£249,950
2,435miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ferrari 812 SUPERFAST 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£264,900
2,505miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 41 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 22 April 2022

Ferrari going back to the 60's ?, long bonnet, short tail, will it sell?, hell yeah!!!!

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives