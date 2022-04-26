Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid lands on 17 January

The latest edition of the Chevrolet Corvette, allegedly called the E-Ray Hybrid, has been confirmed for launch on 17 January, with a fully-electric E-Ray version on the way.

In a Facebook post the American firm showed a pre-production car undergoing cold-weather testing, dubbed over with a mixture of V8 grumbles and electrified whines, suggesting its anticipated hybrid powerplant.

In an earlier teaser video showing a camouflaged prototype also cold-weather testing, the front wheels were seen spinning before the rears, confirming a four-wheel drive setup. In the same video, Chevrolet confirmed that an “electrified Corvette” - likely to be a hybrid - will be available “as early as next year”.

Also revealed is both a 'Normal' and 'Stealth mode', the latter of which will likely switch the hybrid car's drivetrain from combustion and electric power to pure electric drive for towns and cities.

Stopping power will come from carbon ceramic brakes, (as revealed in the teaser video) currently only available on the outgoing Corvette Z06.

The car was seen to have been leaked on the American firm's online configurator, with buyers able to spec a range of colours not currently available on the Corvette Stingray, from 'Riptide blue' to 'Cacti', along with the option of all-blue interior leather, also not available on the outgoing Stingray.

Chevrolet is yet to reveal what powers the Corvette E-Ray Hybrid, however we expect it will feature broadly the same 495bhp 6.2-litre V8 as the ICE car, albeit with a boost provided by the accompanying electric motor.

As part of its four-wheel drive setup, we suspect the V8 will power the rear wheels, with electric power delivered to the front wheels from a dual-motor setup. This would make it, in 'Stealth' mode, the first ever front-wheel drive Corvette.

Earlier in 2022 on LinkedIn, General Motors CEO Mark Reuss confirmed the first electrified Corvette will be launched in 2023, with the fully-electric version built on GM's Ultium platform, thus sharing underpinnings with the GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq.

In 2015, Chevrolet trademarked the name 'Corvette E-Ray', strongly suggesting this is likely to be used for the both the hybrid electric versions.