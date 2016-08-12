Change Makers Podcast: Gridserve's amazing EV ecosystem (ep.8)

Welcome to episode eight of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode eight we sit down with Rob Buckland, chief sales officer at Gridserve, to discuss the future of second-life EVs, industry scaremongering and Gridserve's innovative Sun-to-Wheel ecosystem.

We also ask: how is Gridserve encouraging EV adoption? Where does solar power sit in the future of EV charging? How is Gridserve changing the game for EV leasing? To find out, listen to episode eight below.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To listen now, subscribe to our podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Tomorrow's Journey has launched JRNY, a revolutionary Vehicle-as-a-service platform that makes accessing vehicles for individuals and businesses easier than ever before. From subscriptions and rentals to test drives, courtesy cars and pool cars, JRNY gives fleet owners a comprehensive toolbox to create bespoke customer experiences while automating onboarding, billing and day-to-day operations. To find out how JRNY can work for you, click here.