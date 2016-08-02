BACK TO ALL NEWS
Change Makers Podcast: big EV myths (and the rise of Myenergi) (ep.7)
Change Makers Podcast: big EV myths (and the rise of Myenergi) (ep.7)

Jordan Marie Brompton talks entrepreneurship, the benefits of going off-grid and EV myth-busting
Autocar
News
1 min read
2 August 2016

Welcome to episode seven of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode seven, we sit down with Jordan Marie Brompton, CMO at Myenergi, to discuss her journey as an entrepreneur, how Myenergi’s products are changing the game for renewable power and big EV myths.

We also ask: why is energy independence important? What challenges has Myenergi faced in the wake of the energy crisis? Why are electric vehicles demonised?

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To listen now, subscribe to our podcast via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Tomorrow's Journey has launched JRNY, a revolutionary Vehicle-as-a-service platform that makes accessing vehicles for individuals and businesses easier than ever before. From subscriptions and rentals to test drives, courtesy cars and pool cars, JRNY gives fleet owners a comprehensive toolbox to create bespoke customer experiences while automating onboarding, billing and day-to-day operations. To find out how JRNY can work for you, click here.

 

