BMW Skytop previews Z8-inspired, V8-engined GT

The radical new BMW Concept Skytop, unveiled at the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance, previews styling and packaging ideas for a luxurious two-seat GT in the mould of the legendary Z8 – complete with a petrol V8 engine.

The upmarket open-top, which features a removable Targa-style roof and an integral roll-over hoop, is described as a one-off design exercise but appears relatively close to being showroom-ready, and BMW suggests it could make production pending a positive reception.

“The BMW Concept Skytop is a unique and exotic design,” said BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk. “It offers a combination of dynamics and elegance at the highest level, comparable to its ancestors, like the BMW Z8 or BMW 503.”

The Villa d’Este concours, inaugurated in 1929 and held annually on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, is a celebration of some of the most luxurious and flamboyant cars ever made.

This spirit is reflected in the design of the Concept Skytop, which apes classic BMW grand tourer proportions, with a long probing bonnet, a cabin set well back within a long wheelbase and a boot that slopes down subtly at the rear.

But while there is tradition in the shape, much of the two-seater’s design is very much rooted in the present, such as the smooth surfacing, elegant lines, advanced lighting, brushed aluminium highlights and overall detailing.

A heavily tapered kidney grille with two separate illuminated elements and horizontal louvres give the front end a pointed profile that is reminiscent of the brand’s old ‘shark-nose’ visage. Ultra-thin LED headlights and huge vents in the bonnet enhance the aggressive, sporting look.

Further back, the Skytop adopts a heavily raked windscreen and a Targa-style roof with two separate leather-trimmed elements that are designed to be stowed in a dedicated cubby in the boot.

The individual roof panels attach to the top of the windscreen and a leather-trimmed roll-bar hoop behind the seats. The hoop forms the frame of an upright rear window, which is bookmarked either side by prominent buttresses with a Hofmeister kink along their leading edge.