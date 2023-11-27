Four electric SUVs on 2024 Car of the Year shortlist

The new Kia EV9, Peugeot e-3008, Renault Scenic and Volvo EX30 electric SUVs are four of the seven cars on the shortlist for the 2024 Car of the Year.

The trio are joined by the BMW 5 Series, BYD Seal and Toyota C-HR.

A total of 59 jurors from 22 European countries selected seven cars each from a long list of 28 eligible cars for the 2024 award, and the seven cars with the most votes made it onto the shortlist.

The winner will be announced in late February 2024.

The e-3008 (whose nomination also includes the hybrid 3008), will be looking to reclaim a crown for Peugeot that the second-generation 3008 won when it launched in 2017.

The Scenic is the first car fully created under the Luca de Meo era at Renault. It's another former COTY winner, having claimed the title in 1997.

The EX30 breaks new ground for Volvo as an entry-level model design to compete in the booming small SUV segment. Volvo's only previous COTY win was with the Volvo XC40 in 2018.

The Seal is the first BYD to ever make the COTY shortlist, while BMW has never won the award. The German firm will be hoping to with the new 5 Series (whose nomination also includes the electric BMW i5).

The EV9 is a new seven-seat electric SUV and follows the Kia EV6, which was Car of the Year in 2022.

The C-HR is the sole model on the shortlist that doesn't offer an electric powertrain. Toyota's last COTY win came in 2021, with the Toyota Yaris.

Autocar is one of nine titles across Europe that sponsors COTY.

The award has been running since 1964, making the 2024 running of the competition the 60th anniversary.

The 2023 Car of the Year award was won by the Jeep Avenger.