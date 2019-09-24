2019 Skoda Superb: plug-in hybrid pricing announced

A battery pack is located under the floor and ahead of the rear axle, which means a slight reduction in boot capacity – 485 litres for the saloon and 510 litres for the estate, compared with 625 and 660 for the non-hybrid versions respectively.

Beyond the well-hidden charging port integrated into the front grille, there will be little to give away the PHEV's part-electric status. The infotainment system can display information on battery status and electric range and additional controls for the various powertrain modes. It will also be possible to programme the PHEV's air-con to cool the cabin before the car is needed.

Prices for the rest of the range, with traditional petrol and diesel engines, start from £24,655 for the saloon and £25,975 for the estate version.

The updated model has launched with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines, and in six trim levels. Entry-level S models, offered with a 1.6-litre petrol or diesel engine, feature LED front and rear lights, and a new infotainment system featuring voice control.

SE trim adds features including 17in alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. Above that, SE Technology features leather upholstery, heated seats and integrated wi-fi. SE L includes 18in alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, full matrix LED headlights and an electrically operated boot.

SportLine Plus trim comes with 19in alloy wheels and black sports styling details, along with Alcantara upholstery and a three-spoke sport steering wheel. The range-topping Laurin & Klement trim features all of the kit from SE L, and adds 18in alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, heated front and reat seats, LED interior lighting, three-zone climate control, an upgraded navigation system and a Canton sound system, along with Skoda's Dynamic chassis control system.

The existing Superb powertrains will be carried over for the facelifted model, with a new 2.0-litre 190bhp TSI unit added. The range-topper will be a 268bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged version - down around 8bhp from the outgoing on car due to the inclusion of a petrol paticulate filter and other emissions control systems.

The redesigned Superb has gained a new-look grille, with added chrome trim between the LED rear lights. There is also a new front bumper, which stretches the length of the car by 8mm to 4869mm.

The car is the first Skoda to gain full LED matrix headlights as an option, and new driver assistance features include predictive cruise control that makes use of data from road signs.

Deliveries for the facelifted car begin in September. Skoda promises the PHEV will be highly competitive in its increasingly crowded part of the market, and is anticipated to constitute up to 20% of sales in the UK.

