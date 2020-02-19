Formula 1 new cars 2020: Alfa Romeo and Renault revealed

The 2020 Formula 1 season will begin on 15 March in Melbourne and the 10 teams that compete at the pinnacle of motorsport have now all revealed their new cars.
Here, we round them up and tell you what to look out for from each in the coming year.
Ferrari SF1000
Drivers: Sebastian Vettel (German) and Charles Leclerc (Monégasque). Car revealed: 11 Feb
After yet another squandered opportunity at a first F1 championship title since 2008, the pressure must be reaching an all-time high at Ferrari. The fabled Italian scuderia's new racer is named for its 1000th F1 grand prix start, which is due to come in France at the end of June.
Bright young thing Leclerc is perhaps best placed to finally put the brakes on the Mercedes/Hamilton steamroller, following a superb first season at Ferrari in which he consistently outshone four-time champion Vettel and by rights should have won more than two races. This will also be a crucial season for the German veteran, who appears past his best and is possibly in line for replacement by Hamilton next year.
Deputy
Shame
Back in the late 80's/early 90's I used to watch every race and went to about 2 a year. Now, I couldn't even tell you who won last year (or care). Shame. Is that just me? What do others think?
eseaton
I am with you 100%, Deputy.
For me it is two things.
1. Utterly disfusting, replusive engines.
2. Manufacturer influence (although I have no idea what they think they are gaining from their involvement).
I'm tempted to add pay TV and too many races in places where nobody cares, but in truth if it weren't for my two main points, I would happily pay £100s of pounds to watch F1.
TS7
Fact check...
...FIVE times champion Vettel?!
March1
>> Neutrals will be glad that
>> Neutrals will be glad that the V6 Hybrid era is in its final year
Err.. No it isn't! Engine regs are more or less unchanged until 2024 at the earliest!
Last season was actually highly entertaining from mid-way onwards. Fairly predictable end result, but some great races along the way.
Peter Cavellini
All that tech and....
All that tech makes these car performance amazing, the problem is there isn't enough talent to fill them all, there are chequebook drivers in good cars,and when you see what Hamilton was going to get offered ( rumoured £65 million) you wonder why F1 is in the state it is!
grimble33
UAF - ugly as......
So the 2020 F1 grid will essentially consist of huge ugly front wings with forgettable cars bolted on the back.
Roll on the reg changes for 2021!
Mondeo
I like them
I started wataching f1 greats in the 80s as well,
that was amazing but I like watching it now too,
we are witnessing possibley the most successful British racing drivers of all time.
If I want more raw fun I can switch over to BTCC or Caterham racing.
FastRenaultFan
So far the Williams has the worst livery and the Mclaren
The Mclaren has the best looking livery for this year. The Alpha Taura looks good too and I like the Alfa Romeo as well. Its hard to know if that is the final Renault livery but if it is its a quite dull.
The Williams looks like an F2 car. Hope they have a better year this than they did last year.
