BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: On the up: Autocar's hillclimb series is a big hit
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 25 August - on sale now

On the up: Autocar's hillclimb series is a big hit

Shelsley Walsh Young Driver’s Championship is designed to get younger drivers started in motorsport
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 August 2021

After four rounds, with two to go, the Autocar Shelsley Walsh Young Driver’s Championship, has been turning into a quiet success. Launched at mid-year to attract 17 to 21 year old first-time race drivers to a “proper” motorsport code that rarely breaks the bank or the car, the championship attracted just five runners for its first event in early July, but by the time of the first two Shelsley events a fortnight later, the field had swollen to nine, with several more runners in prospect.

Before the championship began in earnest the competitors, all driving standard-spec 1.2-litre three-door Vauxhall Corsas, were offered training days both at Shelsley and the Curborough sprint track near Lichfield. The MAC’s own instructors were on hand, including three-times British hillclimb champion Trevor Willis, whose presence must have injected some extra enthusiasm: the drivers’ initial pace soon showed that their cars — all bought on a tight budget that had to include racing kit and equipment as well — were plenty fast enough to fuel a proper competition. 

Afternoon timed runs revealed how tight this competition was likely to become: one single second covered the best times of the top three drivers, with George Gwilliam taking a class win by  just 0.18sec. Elizabeth Dudley, who had looked promising, failed to challenge the fastest runners because she had a “grassy moment”.

Rounds two and three were at a Shelsley double-header meeting on 24-25 July. They were tightly fought, and also brought controversy. New entrant James Chalmers, related to the late hillclimb ace Roy Lane, turned up to race in a five-door Corsa, not permitted under the championship regs. He competed and was timed, but his points didn’t count. 

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Dudley had discovered that the three-door Corsa Life was offered with steel wheels that weighed considerably less than the standard alloys, and had sourced a set. She proceeded to prove that lower unsprung weight is especially valuable in racing, winning both the second and third rounds. Alfie Westlake and Orlando Hayward were close behind on both days. For round four a couple of weeks it was Hayward’s turn to beat Dudley (by just 0.22 seconds) with Stephen Webber third.  

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz G400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Corsa 2020 road test review - tracking front

Vauxhall Corsa

Do PSA Group mechanicals herald a new era of success for Vauxhall's fifth-gen Corsa supermini?

Read our review
Back to top

The six-round competition reaches its conclusion on 18-19 September, where the final two rounds will be decided. The winner will grab a trophy and £500 cash prize, with £200 for second and £100 for third. There are still up to 40 points on offer for a driver who wins twice, so the competition remains wide open. Elizabeth Dudley leads the field on 72 points, with Stephen Webber on 56 and Orlando Hayward on 52 both in contention. As the drivers get more used to the Shelsley track and get to know their cars ever better, a climactic battle looks a certainty.

READ MORE

Autocar Vauxhall Corsa-based hillclimb series holds first session

Why I love hillclimbs

Opinion: Shelsley's call for youngsters is being heard

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,750
69,152miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Se 5dr
2014
£3,925
63,341miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,965
62,684miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
82,658miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,095
63,576miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,191
49,876miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Sting 3dr
2014
£4,250
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,291
71,780miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Se 5dr
2015
£4,295
80,517miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz G400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives