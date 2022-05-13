Vandoorne was back on form in Monaco

Stoffel Vandoorne’s best result from his two appearances in the Monaco Grand Prix for McLaren was a forgettable 14th in 2018. But the Belgian’s largely miserable and all-too-brief Formula 1 career is a fast-shrinking memory, especially after the recent Monaco ePrix.

At the most famous street track of them all, the Mercedes-EQ driver played it cool to walk away with the Formula E win that every driver desires more than any other. Not only that, but Vandoorne (who did win in Monaco in GP2 in 2015) now also leads the world championship standings.

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans was targeting a third straight Formula E win following his Rome ePrix double and led Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein from pole position, with Vandoorne starting fourth behind DS driver Jean-Éric Vergne.

But Evans was caught out by an overuse of energy, Wehrlein lost all drive while leading and the subsequent safety car caught out Vergne, who was unlucky with the timing of his second dose of Attack Mode.

It all played into the hands of Vandoorne, who assumed the lead and fended off Evans and Vergne to claim his third career Formula E win and first of the season. The result takes him ahead of Vergne in the standings by six points, with Evans a further three behind.

Motorsport greats: Carlos Pace