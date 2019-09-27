2019 Tokyo motor show preview: cars we know about so far

The next-generation Honda Jazz (known as the Fit in some markets) will exclusively be available with petrol-electric hybrid powertrains. Honda previously explained it developed a more compact version of the twin-motor i-MMD hybrid technology that equips the CR-V to use in smaller cars. While additional details remain few and far between, spy shots show a front end that falls in line with Honda's current design language and familiar proportions.

Jazz sales will begin in early 2020. Although it has historically lagged behind its rivals, it's a hugely important model because it's Honda's best-seller in the UK.

Lexus electric car concept

The concept Lexus will introduce in Tokyo will take it into the electric car segment for the first time. It's a small, city-friendly model with a tall roof that clears up a generous amount of cabin space. Screens positioned on either side of the steering wheel display the infotainment system and the model relies on innovative in-wheel electric motors for power. While it will be presented as a simple design study, Lexus strongly hinted at least some parts of it will reach production in the coming years.

"We feel that our future could resemble this design,” Lexus vice-president Koji Sato told Autocar.

2020 Mazda electric production car

Mazda's Wankel rotary engine will make a long-awaited comeback in Tokyo but don't look for a follow-up to the RX-8 on the show floor. It will perform range-extending duties in the company's first series-produced electric car. We haven't seen it yet, the test mules are all disguised as CX-30s, but we know it will arrive as a standalone model rather than as a battery-powered variant of an existing nameplate. It will be an SUV with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack that zaps a 140bhp motor into motion.