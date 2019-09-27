2019 Tokyo motor show preview: cars we know about so far

Every edition of the biennial Tokyo motor show explores a different facet of Japan's unique automotive industry.
Some put an unabashed focus on performance while others place technology front and centre. What never changes is that the event is dominated by Japanese carmakers, you won't hear much from European, American and other Asian brands, and the companies that display cars in Japan's capital are on a bold quest to show their wild side. This is their chance to shine on their home turf.
The 2019 Tokyo motor show opening its doors on October 24 will, somewhat unsurprisingly, highlight electrification. Most of the production and concept cars scheduled to break cover during the event will incorporate some degree of electrification, whether it's mild hybrid technology or a battery-powered drivetrain.
Here are the cars we expect to see in the Big Sight convention centre, though keep in mind carmakers often announce new models days, hours and minutes before the start of the show.
2020 Honda Jazz
