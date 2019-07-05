VW ID R to target outright Goodwood hillclimb record

Upgraded racer brings changes made for its demolition of the electric Nordschleife record as it aims for Heidfeld's long-standing 41.6
by Tom Morgan
5 July 2019

Volkswagen has brought its ID R electric race car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with an aim of breaking the outright hillclimb record.

Fresh from its victory at the Nurburgring, where it claimed the all-time fastest lap for an electric car with a time of 6min 05.336secs, the ID R will now target Nick Hiedfeld's all-time record of 41.6 seconds up the Sussex hillclimb course. The record has stood since 1999, when Heidfeld set it at the wheel of a McLaren MP4/13 F1 car.

The 671bhp ID R broke the outright record at the Pikes Peak hill climb last year, but needed heavy modifications to cope with the 12.9-mile Nordschleife's long straights and fast corners.

They included a new F1-inspired aerodynamics package, which added a new rear wing, redesigned front splitter and drag reduction system (DRS) which, when deployed, reduces downforce by as much as 20%. Changes to the energy management system help the car reach its top speed faster, while using less energy from its twin lithium-ion battery packs.

Driver Romain Dumas, who has won the Nurburgring 24-hour race four times dethroned the Nio EP9 electric hypercar by over 40 seconds. It set the previous record for fastest EV around the 'Ring in 2017 with a time of 6:45.90.

"The extent to which the ID. R has been continuously developed compared to 2018 is impressive," Dumas explained. "I can’t wait to finally drive the ID. R on the Nordschleife.” 

Volkswagen also teamed up with free-to-play racing simulator RaceRoom to let players digitally compete with its real-world record attempt. A virtual version of the ID R was created using data from the original car, with VW Motorsport engineers helping to create a realistic driving experience.

“The ID. R’s mission to be the spearhead of the fully electric ID. product family from Volkswagen continues in full force,” Volkswagen's Motorsport Director Sven Smeets, said. “Once again, this time in 2019, the ID. R will demonstrate the great potential of electric drive, combining emissions-free technology with true emotion.”

