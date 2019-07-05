VW ID R: electric racer beats Goodwood hillclimb record

Volkswagen has broken the outright hillclimb record at Goodwood Festival of Speed with the 671bhp ID R electric racer.

Fresh from its victory at the Nurburgring, where it claimed the all-time fastest lap for an electric car with a time of 6min 05.336secs, the ID R has beaten Nick Hiedfeld's all-time record of 41.6 seconds up the Sussex hillclimb course, posting a time of 41.1 seconds. The record had stood since 1999, when Heidfeld set it at the wheel of a McLaren MP4/13 F1 car.

All the news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

The 671bhp ID R broke the outright record at the Pikes Peak hill climb last year, but needed heavy modifications to cope with the 12.9-mile Nordschleife's long straights and fast corners.

They included a new F1-inspired aerodynamics package, which added a new rear wing, redesigned front splitter and drag reduction system (DRS) which, when deployed, reduces downforce by as much as 20%. Changes to the energy management system help the car reach its top speed faster, while using less energy from its twin lithium-ion battery packs.

Driver Romain Dumas, who has won the Nurburgring 24-hour race four times dethroned the Nio EP9 electric hypercar by over 40 seconds. It set the previous record for fastest EV around the 'Ring in 2017 with a time of 6:45.90.

"The extent to which the ID. R has been continuously developed compared to 2018 is impressive," Dumas explained. "I can’t wait to finally drive the ID. R on the Nordschleife.”