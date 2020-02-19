Polestar to preview third model with new concept at Geneva

Swedish manufacturer Polestar has previewed a new concept that’s expected to evolve into an all-electric successor to the firm’s 1 and 2 debut production models.

Set to be unveiled ahead of the Geneva motor show at a dedicated event later this month, the concept is called the Precept, and “shows the direction that Polestar is heading in,” according to the brand.

Details are light, and the official preview image shows only a darkened silhouette of the Precept from above, but we can see that it will feature Polestar’s trademark angled LED headlights and wraparound rear light bar.

The brand has previously stated an ambition to cultivate its own styling language, separate from that of parent company Volvo, and this concept is likely to show off a bold new design direction.

No technical details have been revealed, but any new model from the Volvo spin-off can be expected to sit atop the Volvo-developed Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, and use an evolution of the 402bhp twin-motor powertrain featured in the 2, which will go on sale later this year.

It’s not yet known what type of car Polestar is developing, but the brand says the Precept “shapes the future of Polestar’s look and feel”, so we can expect the production version to boast premium features, advanced technology and minimalist styling.

A likely follow-up to the luxurious 1 grand tourer and 2 saloon would be some kind of electric SUV in the mould of Volvo’s new XC40 Recharge. It will likely be called the 3, in a continuation of Polestar's sequential naming strategy.

Read more

First drive: 2020 Polestar 2 prototype​