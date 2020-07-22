BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Business Live: join us in conversation with SMMT boss Mike Hawes on 30 July

Watch the live interview as we discuss the critical issues in the car industry today
22 July 2020

It is a pivotal moment for the car industry, both in the UK and globally, as it navigates not only a post-pandemic landscape but also the ongoing challenges of electrification, digitalisation and more.

We will delve deeper into these issues, and particularly what they mean for the UK car industry, in our first Autocar Business Live online webinar with Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade body, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT).

The free event takes place on Thursday 30 July, at 10.30am. You can sign up to the webinar by clicking here.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed time-permitting. 

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

One in six UK automotive jobs under threat, says SMMT

