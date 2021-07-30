New Highway Code gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians

Pedestrians and cyclists will be prioritised at road crossings and junctions in a revised version of the Highway Code as part of the government's £338 million funding effort to improve 'active travel' conditions.
The funding, which is 30% higher than in 2020, will contribute to the construction of hundreds of miles of cycle lanes and the delivery of new schemes to encourage walking, the government has said.
New rules are said to “enhance safety of pedestrians and cyclists”. The changes include strengthened pedestrian priority on pavements and when crossing the road, and giving cyclists priority at junctions when travelling straight ahead.
"Millions of us have found over the past year how cycling and walking are great ways to stay fit, ease congestion on the roads and do your bit for the environment," transport secretary Grant Shapps said. "We're determined to keep that trend going by making active travel easier and safer for everyone.”
Guidance on safe passing distances and speeds will also be improved and updated. The government says changes will be made in line with the rise in cyclist numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A hierarchy of road users will also be in place to make sure those who can do the greatest harm have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger they may pose to other road users.
“Cycling has had a real boost during the pandemic as people of all ages have recognised its many benefits and it is a real positive that the government is making cycling such a transport priority for the future,” said Sir Dave Brailsford, team principal of the Ineos Grenadiers cycle racing team.
“Getting on your bike is great for your health and it’s also great for the environment so there has never been a better time to get pedalling,” he said.
The government is also looking to improve safety and accessibility for cycling, including increasing awareness of e-cycles. An e-cycle support programme will launch this year, with nine authorities already receiving funding for e-cycle initiatives.
More cycle lanes, and not the useless types that run for the length of a bike and no more, are needed, though infrastructure wise, I can see why it is difficult to implement, but I would actually consider cycling more if I could make use of cycle lanes, not bus lanes, but actual cycle lanes.
Well said on all fronts @jeremy.
I see the worst side of motorists as a cyclist. The amount of times I've been punished or abused while riding safely within the Highway Code still astonishes me. I think being a cyclist has made me a better and more considerate driver too. I love the idea of the hierarchy, but I can see it infuriating the people who already think anyone else on the road is taking a liberty. Will be interesting.
Speaking as both a driver & cyclist (often with my two young kids), I find it incredible in this Health & Safety-obsessed age that cyclists are not licensed, required to wear a helmet, wear at least one hi-viz item, have "daytime running lights" (as per modern vehicles; couple of quid on ebay) & posess third-party insurance.
I also believe that it should be an offence for cyclists not to use a cycle path / lane (that has been provided at taxpayers' expense for their own safety) should one be available for use.