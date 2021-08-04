BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Business launches Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards

The awards recognise the work and contribution of in-house teams and supporting agencies in the automotive marketing and communications sector
4 August 2021

Autocar Business has launched a new awards initiative to recognise the work and contribution of in-house teams and supporting agencies in the automotive marketing and communications sector.

The inaugural Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards powered by Autocar Business will take place on 4th November 2021, with winners recognised across 16 categories.

With annual spend on marketing and communications only behind retail in the sector, the awards are open to a range of companies and agencies, from digital marketing operators to software and data intelligence specialists.

Each entry will be reviewed by a panel of judges including: Mark Ritson (Marketing Consultant), Michelle Davis (Automotive lead at LinkedIn), and Michelle Roberts (Marketing Director at BMW). The judges will be chaired by industry veteran Gabi Whitfield and will award points on three main criteria, ranking the strength of the idea or programme, how well it was executed and delivered as well as its overall results. The deadline for award entries is 2nd September 2021. Activities and campaigns that took place between 1 May 2020 and 31 July 2021 are eligible for entry.

The Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards powered by Autocar Business will recognise winners in the following categories:

  • Best Online/eCommerce Experience
  • Event (Digital or Physical) of the Year
  • Best Use of Data Branded Content of the Year
  • Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
  • Influencer Marketing Campaign of the Year Social Media Campaign of the Year
  • PR Campaign of the Year Retail/Dealer Marketing Campaign of the Year
  • Product or Service Launch of the Year
  • “Making A Difference” Societal Campaign of the Year SEO Campaign of the Year
  • Media Agency of the Year
  • Communications Team of the Year
  • Creative Team of the Year
  • Small Budget Campaign of the Year

For full terms and conditions, as well as entry details, visit: https://www.automarcommsawards.com

