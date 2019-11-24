Bred for endurance: Ford GT race car driven on track

Yet there has to be some kind of road car, delivered to customers before the end of the same year the car is raced. So Ford’s engineers discreetly started working on something, in a basement, only presenting it to executives once they knew it was a valid proposition. Ford did already have form when it came to recreating the GT40, after all…

And so in late December 2016, a few of those Ford executives took delivery of their own road-going Ford GTs, a homologated road car that had, in race form, won Le Mans’ GTE class six months earlier, 50 years to the day after the GT40’s win. Job done.

Honestly, though? Road car shmoad car. Every other GTE contender is road car first, race car second. The GT was made from the ground up to win at Le Mans, and that shows on the road. Two occupants sit so close together that they might as well be in a Caterham and, if the GT40 was so called because it sat 40 inches high, this is still low enough to be called the GT41.8.

We drove the road car but Ford was reluctant to let it out on comparison tests or have its lap times recorded, because they wouldn’t be on circuits where it was at its best: anywhere that included a Mulsanne Straight. While an intriguing car, and fun in its way, it always felt like the full GT experience would be found elsewhere.

Today, I’m going to try to find it. The race car you see here, chassis number 005, took a class podium in 10 of the 26 races it entered, winning four of them, with its best Le Mans finish a second place in 2017. But Ford’s official GT race programme is now drawing to an end, so the car’s for sale. It’s time to let some clowns with readers drive it.

I’m at Virginia International Raceway, a narrow, fast, heavily sloped and cambered 3.3-mile race track I’d never seen until a week previously when I watched it on YouTube, and yesterday when I drove round it in a simulator at Ford’s performance car headquarters (‘Simulation theory’, 6 November).

In reality it looks narrower and steeper still. Some of the corners are very, very fast and, in the spirit of the curious American approach to health and safety that lets you buy a rifle but not a Kinder Surprise, none of the corners have gravel traps. It’s just grass and then barrier, sometimes at a distance, sometimes not. If I was going to let strangers drive my race car along a 170mph straight, it wouldn’t be this one, but here we are.

I get in. It’s more snug even than the road car, owing to an FIA roll-cage within the carbonfibre tub, and while in the road-going GT you sit against the bulkhead and the pedals adjust, in here there’s a tight Sparco race seat with broad head bolsters and restraining nets either side of that. A rectangular steering wheel pokes far towards your chest and there’s bare carbonfibre where the instrument panel would be, with only gearshift lights there: a small LED pane on the wheel provides other info. There’s an array of bright, clear switches on the dashboard centre and, while there are the vestigial remains of passenger space, in reality the right side of the cabin is filled with battery, electrical hardware and a pump to charge the gearshift pneumatics, which whirs loudly, like a tyre compressor, for a few seconds every few seconds.